Vivo X Fold 5, X200 FE Launched in India: Price and Specs

Vivo has just launched two new and premium market focused phones - the X200 FE and X Fold 5 for the Indian market. Vivo's X200 series in India now has three devices - X200 FE, X200, and X200 Pro. The X Fold 5 is the successor to X Fold 3 and comes with several noticeable changes and upgrades. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of these devices.









Vivo X Fold 5, X200 FE Price in India

The Vivo X Fold 5 is available in a single memory variant:

16GB+512GB = Rs 1,49,999

The phone will be available for pre-orders between July 14 to July 30, 2025. Users can buy it on Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo India's website. Users can get Rs 14,000 instant discount on the purchase of the device with ICICI Bank, SBI Credit cards. There are no-cost EMI options available as well.

The Vivo X200 FE is available in two memory variants:

12GB+256GB = Rs 54,999

16GB+512GB = Rs 59,999

Users can pre-order the Vivo X200 FE for now until July 23 from Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo India's website. There's an instant discount of Rs 4,500 with select credit cards. It is available in three colours - Amber Yellow, Frost Blue, and and Luxe Grey. Let's now look at the specifications.

Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X200 FE Specifications in India

Vivo X Fold 5 weighs just 217 grams and is just 9.2mm in width when folded and 4.3mm when unfolded. The main displace is 8.03 inches big, and the cover screen is 6.53-inches big. It supports 4500nits of peak brightness and has a 2K ZEISS Master panel, making it India's brightest display on a foldable. The display supports 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and also has Dolby Vision certification for Netflix HDR. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The X Fold 5 has a triple-camera system at the rear with a 50MP ZEISS telephoto camera (IMX882) with 3x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom, 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera with 120-degree field of view. The phone is powered by a 6000mAh battery with 80W wired fast-charging and 40W wireless charging. The X Fold 5 comes with a Shortcut button, Vivo DocMaster, and Gemini Assistant. There's Smart Call Assistant, AI Captions, and Live Text features. We will share more info on this device soon, stay tuned.

Vivo X200 FE has a 6.31-inch flat screen with ZEISS Master Color Display, 5000nits of peak brightness, 1.5K resolution, and delivers sharp visuals. There's support for 2160Hz PWM dimming. It comes with IP68 and IP69 certification. There's a triple-camera system at the rear with a 50MP ZEISS telephoto camera, 50MP ZEISS main camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera. The phone has support up to 3x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. The X200 FE also comes with support for Street Photography.

There's a 6500mAh battery on the phone with support for 90W flash-charge. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC and comes with support for features such as Circle to Search and more.

Both X Fold 5 and X200 FE will get four OS updates and five years of security updates.