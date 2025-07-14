BITS Pilani to Set Up AI+ Campus in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Reported by Kripa B

Investment to Drive Capacity Expansion, Launch of AI+ Campus in Amaravati, and Rollout of BITS Pilani Digital Over the Next Five Years.

Highlights

  • BITS Pilani to undergo major expansion under Project Vistaar with Rs 1,200 Cr investment.
  • Rs 1,000 Cr allocated for a new AI+ Campus at Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.
  • BITS Pilani Digital to launch 32 online programs, reaching over 1,000 learners.

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, who is also the Chancellor of BITS Pilani, on July 13, Sunday, announced an investment of Rs 2,200 crore for three major initiatives that include a capacity expansion plan for BITS Pilani under Project Vistaar, the launch of an AI+ campus at Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh, and the unveiling of the edtech platform BITS Pilani Digital.

Speaking at the Convocation 2025 of the institution, Birla reaffirmed BITS Pilani's commitment to nation-building as India aspires to become a 10-trillion-dollar economy and a knowledge superpower.




Out of the Rs 2,200 crore, around Rs 1,200 crore will be invested to expand and modernise BITS campuses under Project Vistaar, while approximately Rs 1,000 crore will be invested in the new AI campus in Amaravati.

Project Vistaar

The first initiative is Vistaar, under which existing campuses of BITS in Pilani, Hyderabad, and Goa will be further strengthened with new academic blocks, cutting-edge research facilities, student hostels, and other amenities.

"The vision is to deliver new academic blocks, cutting-edge research facilities, student hostels, faculty residences, and a broad range of amenities to accelerate the creation of a truly holistic, future-ready learning environment," Birla said.

According to Birla, this initiative will also expand the student capacity at these three campuses to 21,000 from the current 16,000 over the next five years. Overall, the total student strength across all BITS Pilani campuses is expected to grow from 18,700 to approximately 26,000 in the next five years.

AI+ Campus in Amaravati

The second initiative is the AI+ Campus in Amaravati, Birla said. "BITS Pilani is ready to set up a one-of-a-kind AI+ Campus at Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh at an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. The focus of this campus will be to prepare Indian talent for leadership in the most defining technologies of our time. This future already campus will specialise in AI, data science, robotics, computational linguistics, and cyber-physical systems. The undergraduate, graduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs have been designed with global best practises in mind, offering industry internships, joint PhDs with top international universities, and hybrid winning models that give students true international exposure."

"The Amravati campus will also serve as a hub for research and to fostering entrepreneurship, with smart, sustainable infrastructure built in two phases to support over 7,000 students," Birla added.

BITS Pilani Digital

The third initiative of the institute is BITS Pilani Digital, an edtech platform that would extend BITS Pilani's spirit of excellence and innovation into the nation.

"The third initiative is BITS Pilani Digital, which is about democratising access to education, and also fulfilling, in turn, a national mission. While building campuses is vital, India's education challenge also demands scale, flexibility, and inclusivity. India, as we know, is one of the world's youngest nations," Birla continued.

"Nearly 65 percent of our population is under the age of 35, but the stark reality is that not too many of our bright, ambitious minds have access to the kind of quality education that can transform lives.

"BITS Pilani Digital is our response. It is not merely an edtech platform, but an extension of BITS Pilani's spirit of excellence and innovation into the homes and communities of learners," he said.

Over the next five years, BITS Pilani Digital will launch 32 programs, including 11 degree and 21 certificate courses, serving over a thousand learners — from high school graduates to college students to working professionals," Birla added.

AI+ Campus Development in 2 Phases

The newly announced AI+ Campus at Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, will spread across 35 acres, according to a MoneyControl report. The campus will be developed in two phases. Phase 1 will support 3,000 students, focusing on core academics and student life; Phase 2 will scale capacity to over 7,000, adding advanced research centers, global collaboration zones, and dedicated entrepreneurship hubs, built using sustainable, modular infrastructure for scalability and efficiency.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Expert Opinion

