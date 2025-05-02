IBM, TCS Partner to Deploy India’s Largest Quantum Computer in Quantum Valley Tech Park in AP



IBM and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have partnered with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to develop the country's most advanced quantum technology hub — the Quantum Valley Tech Park — currently under construction in the state capital, Amaravati. The tech park will be anchored by an IBM Quantum System Two installation, with a 156-qubit Heron quantum processor, the largest quantum computer in India, IBM and TCS said in a joint statement on May 2, 2025.

Also Read: Nvidia Announces USD 500 Billion Investment in US for AI Chip Production









IBM, TCS Collaborate on Quantum Valley Tech Park

TCS is collaborating with IBM to support the development of algorithms and applications aimed at helping Indian industry and academia solve some of the nation's most challenging problems. Through this initiative, the Government of Andhra Pradesh, IBM, and TCS aim to accelerate the growth of India’s quantum ecosystem.

"Our National Quantum Mission is to make India a global hub in the quantum industry; a true center of innovation and job creation with access to the technology capable of solving some of our country's and the world's most pressing and complex challenges," said N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. "With IBM, TCS, L&T, and other members, the Quantum Valley Technology Park represents how India's industry and academia will soon be able to take an important step forward in accelerating the achievement of the mission's goals."

"We are excited about our plans with the state of Andhra Pradesh to deploy our latest IBM Quantum System Two at the Quantum Valley Tech Park. Our collaboration with TCS will help attract the country's thriving ecosystem of developers, scientists, and industry experts to develop algorithms and applications. Combining this with India's National Quantum Mission we could see an acceleration of the next critical milestone – a successful demonstration of quantum advantage," said Jay Gambetta, Vice President, IBM Quantum.

TCS's Role in Quantum Use Case Development

Members of the Quantum Valley Tech Park will be able to collaborate with TCS to access IBM's cloud-based quantum computers. Once completed, the park will also provide access to an on-site IBM Quantum System Two with IBM's 156-qubit Heron processor.

As part of this collaboration, TCS will play a key role in driving India's applied research and innovation by developing quantum use cases across sectors such as life sciences, materials science, supply chain resilience, energy optimisation, cryptography, and sustainable manufacturing, the official release said.

Also Read: Stargate Project Announced with USD 500 Billion Investment in US AI Infrastructure

"Hybrid architectures are the key to overcoming intractable computing challenges, with quantum computing serving as a catalyst. TCS's Hybrid Computing strategy is creating what we believe is a breakthrough software layer that intelligently decomposes programs across current systems — CPUs, GPUs and emerging computing architectures — such as quantum," said Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Consultancy Services.

"We're excited to be partnering with IBM, and the Government of Andhra Pradesh at the Quantum Valley Tech Park and support India's National Quantum Mission to accelerate the development of quantum algorithms and applications that solve complex intractable problems and drive both economic growth and technological innovation," Vin added.

Quantum Valley Tech Park

According to the official release, the goal is to unlock applications capable of a quantum advantage in solving practical industry problems that are currently beyond the reach of classical computing. TCS's role within the Quantum Valley Tech Park will give researchers from TCS, domain experts across Indian industry, and academic institutions alike the opportunity to leverage IBM's quantum computers and resources.