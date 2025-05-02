Smart glasses are the future category of products that have the potential to grow quickly in the consumer market. It is a natural form factor for the consumers as they have long worn glasses or seen other people wear them. Smart glasses from Ray Ban have already made a lot of noise as they have been made in collaboration with Meta. The future is not long from here when smart glasses would be present in almost every home. While the VR (virtual reality) headsets couldn't grow as fast because of the bulky weight, the glasses would be a category to witness.









Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta, said, "Glasses are the ideal form factor for AI—they allow AI to see what you see, hear what you hear, and merge the physical with the digital."

At the same time, it is worth noting that Zukerberg had also predicted that VR would be the next big thing, and all of us know how that went. However, there's a lot of sensse in what Zuckerberg is saying. The glasses won't just be about technology or looking cool, it will also be about practical use. In many scenarios, glasses can replace the need for a phone, and that would be a major deal.

Greg Wayne, research director at Google DeepMind, said, "It’s easy to envision a future where people could have an expert AI assistant by their side through glasses or other next-generation devices." The integration of AI would be a major difference creator for the users. People can ask their glasses to record, take photos, understand the object in front of them, ask questions, find routes, and more.

However, there are still many roadblocks with respect to scaling a product like glasses. Firstly, a supply chain needs to exist which adds up to lowering the cost. That would take some time to build. Then, extremely useful use cases need to emerge, which we assume would come pretty fast given the technology is gaining attention in every part of the world.