vivo t3 ultra price in india dropped

Vivo T3 Ultra is now priced at Rs 27,999 for the base 8GB+128GB variant. The device also has other variants with 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999. Every variant has received a price cut, and this is good news for the Indian consumers.

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, has reduced the price of Vivo T3 Ultra in India. The device was launched in September 2024. It launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. The device was priced in the semi-premium segment starting at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Since then, the device has receieved multiple price revisions. The 8GB+128GB variant got the price revision in January wherein its price dropped by Rs 2,000. Now, there's a price cut of another Rs 2,000 for the base variant. The new price will be effective from May 1, 2025.




Vivo T3 Ultra Price in India

Vivo T3 Ultra is now priced at Rs 27,999 for the base 8GB+128GB variant. The device also has other variants with 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999. Every variant has received a price cut, and this is good news for the Indian consumers. The device is available in two colours - Lunar Grey and Frost Green.

Vivo T3 Ultra Specifications in India

Vivo T3 Ultra comes with a 6.78-inch display with support for 1.5K resolution. There's a curved AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 4500nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device ships with Android 14 based FunTouch OS 14 out of the box.

The Vivo T3 Ultra come with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP wide-angle sensor. There's a 50MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. There's a 4200 sq mm VC cooling chamber as well. The device also packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 80W wired-fast-charging. There's also IP68 rating for the device and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

