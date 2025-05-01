Bharti Airtel Reduces Validity of Rs 219 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has reduced the validity of its Rs 219 prepaid plan. This plan comes with 3GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS. These benefits were there before and is there now too. The only benefit of the plan which has changed is that its validity has been reduced. Airtel's move is to focus on moving average revenue per user (ARPU) upwards. The Rs 219 prepaid plan earlier used to come with 30 days of service validity, but now will come with 28 days of service validity.









The daily cost of using this plan has become Rs 7.82. There are plenty of prepaid plans from Airtel that come with 28 days of service validity. This plan was one of the select few offerings from Airtel that offered 30 days of validity. Now, unfortunately, there's one lesser option to choose from 30 days validity plans for Airtel users.

Airtel Rs 219 Prepaid Plan Updated Benefits

Bharti Airtel's Rs 219 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS, and 3GB of data. The service validity is of 28 days.

Bharti Airtel has been pretty vocal about increasing the tariffs in the industry further to improve the margins for such a capex heavy industry. The company wants to reach an average revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 300 in the short-term from here. One tariff hike would likely enable the operator to reach close to that figure or surpass it.

The next major tariff hike is not expected to take place in 2025. It is likely going to happen in 2026. The last time telcos increased the tariffs was in July 2024. The hikes helped telcos improve ARPU, but it also increased the SIM consolidation in the industry.