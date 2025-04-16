bharti airtel launches rs 451 prepaid plan

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has brought a new prepaid plan for its customers. This plan comes for Rs 451 and is also bundled with an OTT (over-the-top) benefit. The OTT benefit is of newly launched JioHotstar. Note that the Rs 451 plan from Airtel doesn't bundle any sort of service validity. This plan is only meant for users who are looking for a data voucher. This means that if you recharge with the Rs 451 plan, for it to work, you need to have a base active prepaid plan. Let's take a look at the benefits of this voucher.









Bharti Airtel Rs 451 Plan Benefits

Airtel's Rs 451 plan comes with 30 days of validity. Note again that this is not service validity, but just the standalone validity of the data voucher. The plan comes with 50GB of data, and bundles JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months. This plan looks targetted at customers who want to stream IPL (Indian Premier League) fromt their phones.

Apart from this plan, ahead of the IPL 2025, Airtel had also introduced several other prepaid plans. They cost Rs 100 and Rs 195. Both of these are also data vouchers. With the Rs 100 plan, users get 5GB of data and with the Rs 195 plan, they get 15GB of data. The Rs 100 plan offers JioHotstar Mobile for 30 days while the Rs 195 plan offers JioHotstar Mobile for 90 days or three months.

There are more prepaid mobile plans offered by Airtel that come bundled with JioHotstar Mobile subscription and at the same time also come with service validity. These plans cost Rs 3999, Rs 549, Rs 1029, and Rs 398. Airtel's also offering free JioHotstar Mobile access with all of its mobile postpaid plans at the moment.