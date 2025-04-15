Vodafone Idea New Rs 340 Prepaid Plan Launched

Vodafone Idea's Rs 340 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The plan bundles a service validity of 28 days. But this is not all that users get with the plan.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has launched a new prepaid plan. This plan was silently added by the telco to its offerings. It costs Rs 340. This pricing is decent, till the time you learn about the validity offered with the plan. This is not an affordable plan from the company by any standards. The Rs 340 prepaid plan is now available for customers across circles (in case it is now present in your circle, do let us know in the comments or on social media). Let's take a look at what users get with the Rs 340 prepaid plan from Vi.




Vodafone Idea Rs 340 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Vodafone Idea's Rs 340 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The plan bundles a service validity of 28 days. But this is not all that users get with the plan. There's also 1GB of extra data offered along with unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM every night. Further, Vi offers the Weekend Data Rollover benefit with this plan. Lastly, with the data delights offer, users get 2GB of emergency data every month.

This is not an affordable plan. If you are looking for a data heavy plan for 28 days from Vi, then this could be a good option in the short-term. It is also worth noting that Vi is offering 5G to customers in Mumbai if they recharge with a mobile plan that costs more than Rs 299. This means that the new Rs 340 plan is eligible for 5G.

Note that the 5G data bundled under the offer is capped at 300GB every 28 days. Vi's 5G would work on every phone that supports 5G NSA (non-standalone architecture).

Expert Opinion

