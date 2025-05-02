Bharti Airtel Offers Rs 700 Off on New Wi-Fi Connections

Get exclusive discounts and OTT benefits with Airtel Black Wi-Fi and Xstream Fiber plans during the IPL 2025 Cricket Season.

Highlights

  • Rs 700 discount on new Airtel Black Wi-Fi connections via monthly coupons.
  • Coupons are valid for 12 months, redeemable through the Airtel Thanks App.
  • Offer applicable to new FTTH/FWA plus IPTV plans priced Rs 599 and above.

Bharti Airtel is offering Rs 700 off on the purchase of a new Wi-Fi connection as part of its Cricket offer. Ahead of the IPL 2025 Cricket Season, Airtel launched JioHotstar OTT subscription benefits for Prepaid, Postpaid, and Broadband Wi-Fi services. It looks like, during the same time, Airtel also launched a discount offer to attract new Wi-Fi customers. However, for some reason, Airtel has not released any official communication of the offering.

Airtel Rs 700 Discount on New Wi-Fi Connections

If we understand it correctly, customers who purchase a new Airtel Black Wi-Fi connection will be entitled to a discount worth Rs 700 in the form of seven Rs 100 coupons valid for 12 months. Customers will be able to redeem one coupon per month on Airtel Black Wi-Fi bill payments through the Airtel Thanks App.

The discount benefit is applicable for Airtel Black Wi-Fi (FTTH, FWA) plus IPTV plans of Rs 599 and above for new Broadband connections. Coupons will be visible in the "Rewards and Coupons" section in the Thanks app post completing the Black service installation.

New Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans with Netflix

Airtel also just launched two new 100 Mbps Airtel Xstream Fiber Entertainment plans with Netflix OTT subscription benefits. You can read more about the details in the story linked above.

