OnePlus Nord 5 Details Surface Online, Price Tipped for India

A popular tipster who goes by the name Debayan Roy said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that OnePlus Nord 5 will likely debut at around Rs 30,000 in the country.

  • OnePlus is soon expected to launch the OnePlus Nord 5 in the Indian market.
  • While most of the attention is on the upcoming OnePlus 13s, which launched as the OnePlus 13T in China, the Nord 5 will also be an important device for the company.
  • The device will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and could start in India at Rs 30,000.

OnePlus is soon expected to launch the OnePlus Nord 5 in the Indian market. While most of the attention is on the upcoming OnePlus 13s, which launched as the OnePlus 13T in China, the Nord 5 will also be an important device for the company. The device will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and could start in India at Rs 30,000.




A popular tipster who goes by the name Debayan Roy said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that OnePlus Nord 5 will likely debut at around Rs 30,000 in the country. This is the ideal segment for OnePlus to target with theNord devvices as the higher end segment would be targeted with devices such as the OnePlus 13s and OnePlus 13R.

The phone could pack a 7000mAh battery with support for 100W fast-charging. There will likely be a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. The OnePlus Nord 4 was very design focused, and thus, it will be interesting to see if OnePlus retains that design or changes it with the upcoming device.

Expert Opinion

