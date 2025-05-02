Vivo India, a Chinese phone maker, has launched a new device in the market. The company is heating up competition in the affordable 5G phone space. This is good for the smartphone industry as well as the telecom players who are looking to monetise 5G via higher cost prepaid plans. The Rs 10,000 bracket is a segment where most of the Indians would shop from. Vivo, being a trusted brand in the segment, would bring competition for players like Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and more.









Vivo just launched the Vivo Y19 5G in India. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.

Read More - POCO F7 Gets Certifications for a Global Rollout, Including India

Vivo Y19 5G Price in India

Vivo Y19 5G has launched in India in three variants:

4GB+64GB for Rs 10,499

4GB+128GB for Rs 11,999

6GB+128GB for Rs 12,999

Note that the users won't have to pay any down payments and they can get three months no-cost EMI for the 6GB+128GB variant. It is available in multiple colour options - Titanium Silver and Majestic Green.

Read More - Vivo T3 Ultra Price in India Dropped

Vivo Y19 5G Specifications in India

Vivo Y19 5G has a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate support for 90Hz refresh rate. There's also support for 200% volume audio booster. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device also comes with 5500mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Vivo Y19 5G has a 13MP main camera sensor at the rear with support for Night Mode, Portrait Mode, and Pro Modes. There's modes such as AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Documents.

Vivo has said that it is making this device here in India at its Greater Noida facility which employs around 8,000 men and women.