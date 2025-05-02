Vivo Heats Up Competition in 5G Space Around Rs 10,000

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vivo Y19 5G has a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate support for 90Hz refresh rate. There's also support for 200% volume audio booster.

Highlights

  • Vivo India, a Chinese phone maker, has launched a new device in the market.
  • The company is heating up competition in the affordable 5G phone space.
  • This is good for the smartphone industry as well as the telecom players who are looking to monetise 5G via higher cost prepaid plans.

Follow Us

vivo y195g launched in india price specs

Vivo India, a Chinese phone maker, has launched a new device in the market. The company is heating up competition in the affordable 5G phone space. This is good for the smartphone industry as well as the telecom players who are looking to monetise 5G via higher cost prepaid plans. The Rs 10,000 bracket is a segment where most of the Indians would shop from. Vivo, being a trusted brand in the segment, would bring competition for players like Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and more.




Vivo just launched the Vivo Y19 5G in India. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.

Read More - POCO F7 Gets Certifications for a Global Rollout, Including India

Vivo Y19 5G Price in India

Vivo Y19 5G has launched in India in three variants:

  • 4GB+64GB for Rs 10,499
  • 4GB+128GB for Rs 11,999
  • 6GB+128GB for Rs 12,999

Note that the users won't have to pay any down payments and they can get three months no-cost EMI for the 6GB+128GB variant. It is available in multiple colour options - Titanium Silver and Majestic Green.

Read More - Vivo T3 Ultra Price in India Dropped

Vivo Y19 5G Specifications in India

Vivo Y19 5G has a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate support for 90Hz refresh rate. There's also support for 200% volume audio booster. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device also comes with 5500mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Vivo Y19 5G has a 13MP main camera sensor at the rear with support for Night Mode, Portrait Mode, and Pro Modes. There's modes such as AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Documents.

Vivo has said that it is making this device here in India at its Greater Noida facility which employs around 8,000 men and women.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Now I'm finding Airtel as cheapest option. Kash ki pahle card application reject nhi kiya hota. I applied in 2023…

Vodafone Idea Launches New Rs 2399 Prepaid Plan

lbp :

as vodafone uk sell all shares in indus tower now airtel hold almost 50% share i think idea(birla) management have…

Indus Towers to Issue Dividend as Vi Payments Comes

Faraz :

Yes, nothing for Jio or Vi. 25 percent on airtel recharge, 10 percent on utility payment like electricity bill etc.

Vodafone Idea Announces the Launch of Unlimited Data Plans -…

TheAndroidFreak :

That's why Vi and BSNL needs to survive at any cost and then flourish in next five years. Especially BSNL.

Indus Towers Sees Marginal Q4 Profit Decline Amid Airtel Tower…

Raman :

Vi should shove the Rs.2399 in their own gnd. Who the fk will pay Rs.400/month (2399/180 days) for 1.5Gb/day in…

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans: New Rs 2399 Plan Launched

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments