Samsung Could Launch a Tri-Fold Phone by 2025 End

Samsung is not done for 2025. After launching several flagships in different segments, the company could still launch another premium phone. This time, it is not going to be a regular device though. Samsung is reportedly planning a tri-fold device. A report from PTI said that the company is planning a new tri-fold phone by the year end. Huawei's tri-fold phone made a lot of noise in the market and tech enthusiasts would certainly want to see one coming from Samsung too.









The tri-folding device is under development, the report mentioned. The company is currently evluating the key final decisions for commercialising the device. The tri-fold will be the most premium phone from Samsung. Whether Samsung could actually launch it before the year ends is something only time will tell.

As of now, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 in India. The Z Fold 7 launched for Rs 1.75 lakh (starting price). Clearly, the tri-fold, if and when it comes isn't going to be priced anything below Rs 2 lakh. If there's any global company that can build a tri-fold phone and bring it to the market fast, it is Samsung. Stay tuned for more details and updates.