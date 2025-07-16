MacBook Air M2 is an old laptop, but it still does the job. There's enough power and the laptop has a standard 13.6-inch liquid retina display. The laptop features 16GB of RAM. The MacBook Air M2 weighs just 1.24 kg and 2.7 pounds. The M2 has an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and can be customised to be paired with up to 24GB of RAM. The display supports up to 500nits of brightness and P3 wide colour. The front camera for video calling is a 1080p sensor. There's a four speaker system with spatial audio support. There's a backlit keyboard and the laptop can easily connect with the iPhones and iPads.









While it launched around Rs 1 lakh, its price has fallen significantly. The laptop's price details are mentioned below.

MacBook Air M2 Price in India Latest

MacBook Air M2 with 256GB of SSD storage is priced at Rs 77,990 (check here). The MacBook Air M2's price can be lowered with the Amazon ICICI Bank card as there will be cashback of Rs 2,339 with the card.

Apple offers one year limited warranty on the laptop. There will be a 90 days of complimentary technical support offered by Apple too. The laptop comes with support for 18 hours of battery life, at least that's what Samsung claims. Users interested in a MacBook can definitely check out this version of Air.

The MacBook Air M2 came with a refreshed design and new colour options. We would recommend users to go with the Midnight colour option of the laptop. The latest generation MacBook Air M4 is priced around Rs 95,000 in India. The price can be lowered by a few thousand rupees if the users have select cards with offer on them.