BSNL's Late PO of 4G Equipment Hurts Tejas Networks Q1 FY26 Results

Reported by Tanuja K 0

BSNL's 4G journey has helped Tejas Networks boost its reveues and sales throughout the years. It will continue to happen as BSNL upgrades more sites to 4G and deploys 5G too. However, in Q1 FY25, Tejas Networks financials' took a hit because of the delayed PO from BSNL.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has been purchasing 4G equipment from Tejas Networks.
  • Tejas Networks is a Tata Group owned company which recently declared its Q1 FY26 results.
  • The company's financials took a hit because of the delayed purchase order (PO) from BSNL for 4G sites.

During the earnings call of the telco, Arnob Roy, chief operating officer of Tejas Networks, said, "One of the key reasons for the shortfall of revenue in Q1 was the delayed receipt of PO and shipment of 18,000 sites of BSNL 4G network, which we were expecting to do in Q1 but has got delayed a bit."




During the earnings call of the telco, Arnob Roy, chief operating officer of Tejas Networks, said, "One of the key reasons for the shortfall of revenue in Q1 was the delayed receipt of PO and shipment of 18,000 sites of BSNL 4G network, which we were expecting to do in Q1 but has got delayed a bit."

The revenue of the telco fell to Rs 202 crore in April - June 2025. Compared to this, in the previous quarter, Tejas had reported a revenue of Rs 1,907 crore. This also dragged the company's share price on the BSE by more than 5% on Tuesday.

Tejas Networks' is too dependent on BSNL's business to scale revenues, which is a super huge risk for the company. It certainly needs to find more customers locally and internationally to ensure that one customer doesn't become the sole leverage. BSNL's business is quite uncertain and that should be enough of a reason for Tejas Networks to start looking for more customers.

