BSNL Upgrades 75 Percent of Hyderabad Towers to 4G, Eyes Full Coverage Soon



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has claimed that over 75 percent of its mobile towers across Hyderabad have been upgraded to 4G, with work underway to complete the remaining installations. The telecom operator is also planning the addition of 2,430 new sites to further strengthen its mobile network in the city, according to M. Chandra Sekhar, Principal General Manager, The Hindu report dated July 14, 2025, said.

4G Expansion Across Hyderabad

Speaking at a strategic partners business development meeting with franchisees and Telecom Infrastructure Providers (TIPs) catering to FTTH services, Sekhar reportedly highlighted BSNL's efforts toward enhancing digital connectivity. He affirmed that the upgrade ensures seamless 4G mobile service across Hyderabad and reaffirmed the public sector entity's commitment to rolling out India’s indigenous 5G technology in the near future.

Metro Aggregation Access Network Deployed

The official also pointed to improvements in the city's transmission network with the deployment of the Metro Aggregation Access Network (MAAN), which allows higher bandwidth availability for both 4G mobile services and Fiber to the Home (FTTH) connections. The network also supports BharatNet services in rural areas, he reportedly said.

International Gateway Commissioned

Further strengthening its infrastructure, BSNL has recently commissioned an International Gateway (IGW) in Hyderabad. This move eliminates the previous dependency on Chennai for routing traffic, resulting in improved internet speeds and reduced latency.

New Operational Area-3

As part of an organisational restructuring, BSNL has created a new Operational Area-3 (OA-3) headquartered at Lingampally. The unit will focus on expanding services in high-growth zones such as Gachibowli, Nanakramguda, Lingampally, and Kondapur. The initiative aims to address the growing connectivity demands of high-rise residential and commercial clusters in these areas.

Q-5G Services Inaugurated

The BSNL official also highlighted the recent launch of BSNL's Q-5G services in Hyderabad, which was inaugurated by Chairman and Managing Director Robert J Ravi. The initiative marks the introduction of India's first indigenous Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution, aimed at delivering high-speed enterprise internet connectivity and accelerating the digital transformation of local businesses.