Reliance Jio Removes Rs 249 Plan from Offerings

In a silent manner, Reliance Jio has removed the Rs 249 prepaid plan from its offerings. The company now no more offers any prepaid plan that comes with 1GB of daily data. The Rs 249 plan was the last of them. It is unclear if Jio plans to bring back prepaid plans that come with 1GB of daily data any more. Jio still offers the Rs 189, Rs 198, and Rs 239 plans, however. These plans offer significantly less validity than the Rs 249 plan. With the Rs 249 plan, users got 1GB of daily data, and along with that, they got 28 days of service validity. Users with lower income may have adopted the Rs 249 plan in large numbers for validity, and may have been happy with lesser data. Earlier, the Rs 249 plan used to come with 1.5GB of daily data.




While the total data consumption of Jio's networks has grown sigificantly, it has happened because of the 5G data consumption. The lower end 4G users may have been recharging with the Rs 249 plan for decent amount of data and validity. This would be hampering the average revenue per user (ARPU) growth for Jio. Thus, the telecom operator may have decided to remove the plan on this basis.

This move will likely result in a higher ARPU for Jio in Q2 FY25. This is because now users will do more frequent recharges, resulting in more top line revenues, or they might go for higher value plans, again resulting in elevated revenues. Jio wants to improve its ARPU even further, as it plans to go for an IPO (Initial Public Offering) in the near future. Analysts and market experts believe that Jio will list in the stock exchanges in 2026.

