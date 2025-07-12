Jio Offers Complimentary 2-Day Plan Amid Recent Outage; Delays IPO Plans



In a recent communication to its users, Reliance Jio has announced a complimentary two-day unlimited plan for select customers —likely those affected—as a goodwill gesture, following reported issues with outgoing services. This information comes from screenshots of MyJio app and SMS communications, reportedly sent by the telco and shared by users on social media platforms.

Jio Offers 2-Day Complimentary Plan

The company emphasised that delivering a superior service experience remains its top priority. Acknowledging recent disruptions, Jio expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and assured users of its continued commitment to network reliability and customer satisfaction.









As part of its customer-first approach, Jio stated that the two-day unlimited complimentary plan will be automatically activated on the affected user's number once their current active plan expires.

Not the First Time

Jio reaffirmed that customer experience remains central to its operations. This is not the first time Jio has offered a two-day complimentary service in response to a service outage, as the telco has made similar gestures in the past.

Jio Postpones IPO Plans Citing Growth Goals

In other news, Reliance Jio Platforms has decided not to launch its planned IPO this year, delaying one of the country's most anticipated stock offerings, Reuters reported on July 9, citing two people familiar with the matter.

"Jio wants to achieve higher revenue and a bigger subscriber base for its telecoms business while expanding its other digital offerings to boost its valuation before an initial public offering," one of the sources was quoted as saying in the report.

Previous reports indicated that Reliance was targeting a 2025 listing for Jio Platforms in Mumbai, aiming to make it India's largest IPO.

"Jio (IPO) is not going to happen this year, it's just not possible. The company wants the business to be more mature," the first source reportedly said.

Investors Stay Optimistic Despite IPO Delay

According to the report, both sources confirmed that Reliance has yet to appoint bankers to discuss a potential stock market offering.

"The investors are not upset (about IPO delays). They know the money is sitting in front of them," the first source was quoted as saying.