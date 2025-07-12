Jio Offers Complimentary 2-Day Plan Amid Recent Outage; Delays IPO Plans

Reported by Kripa B 0

Jio compensates users for recent service disruption with a complimentary plan, while its much-awaited IPO gets pushed back.

Highlights

  • Jio offers a free two-day unlimited plan to select users after recent service disruptions.
  • The company delays its IPO plan, previously targeted for 2025.
  • Reuters reports Jio is waiting to boost valuation and user base before listing.

Follow Us

Jio Offers Complimentary 2-Day Unlimited Plan Amid Recent Service Disruption; Delays IPO Plans Until 2025
In a recent communication to its users, Reliance Jio has announced a complimentary two-day unlimited plan for select customers —likely those affected—as a goodwill gesture, following reported issues with outgoing services. This information comes from screenshots of MyJio app and SMS communications, reportedly sent by the telco and shared by users on social media platforms.

Jio Offers 2-Day Complimentary Plan

The company emphasised that delivering a superior service experience remains its top priority. Acknowledging recent disruptions, Jio expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and assured users of its continued commitment to network reliability and customer satisfaction.




Jio complimentary 2-day unlimited plan

As part of its customer-first approach, Jio stated that the two-day unlimited complimentary plan will be automatically activated on the affected user's number once their current active plan expires.

Not the First Time

Jio reaffirmed that customer experience remains central to its operations. This is not the first time Jio has offered a two-day complimentary service in response to a service outage, as the telco has made similar gestures in the past.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Set to Launch IPO in 2025, Potentially India’s Largest

Jio Postpones IPO Plans Citing Growth Goals

In other news, Reliance Jio Platforms has decided not to launch its planned IPO this year, delaying one of the country's most anticipated stock offerings, Reuters reported on July 9, citing two people familiar with the matter.

"Jio wants to achieve higher revenue and a bigger subscriber base for its telecoms business while expanding its other digital offerings to boost its valuation before an initial public offering," one of the sources was quoted as saying in the report.

Previous reports indicated that Reliance was targeting a 2025 listing for Jio Platforms in Mumbai, aiming to make it India's largest IPO.

"Jio (IPO) is not going to happen this year, it's just not possible. The company wants the business to be more mature," the first source reportedly said.

Investors Stay Optimistic Despite IPO Delay

According to the report, both sources confirmed that Reliance has yet to appoint bankers to discuss a potential stock market offering.

"The investors are not upset (about IPO delays). They know the money is sitting in front of them," the first source was quoted as saying.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Hhh :

Yes, like in medinipur they installed band 1 only 3 mhz & maximum time they pause this in a day

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Mysuru

rahul_yadav :

My nearby BSNL tower is around 500 - 700 Meters I get good signal. DL speed 10-20 Mbps (Indoor) &…

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Mysuru

rahul_yadav :

Karnataka & Kerala

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Mysuru

Grs :

When they are planning to launch 5G in Pune.

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Mysuru

Grs :

On Idea APN speeds are not capped on Vodafone www APN speeds are capped most of the sites. Useless routing,…

BSNL has Installed 94500 4G Towers Across India

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments