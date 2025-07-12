Jio vs Airtel: Whose Rs 189 Plan is Better

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, two of the largest telecom operators in India offer a Rs 189 plan to their prepaid customers. The Rs 189 plan is affordable, but the actual cost is different with both Airtel and Jio. This is because one operator offers more validity than the other. No suprises, but yes, it is Jio. Jio has always been the more affordable than the two. Let's take a look at the benefits of these plans.









Read More - Jio eSIM: Cost and How to Get

Reliance Jio Rs 189 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 189 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data, 300 SMS, and unlimited voice calling. There are additional benefits of JioTV and JioAICloud. This plan comes with a service validity of 28 days. The daily cost of using this plan is Rs 6.75.

Bharti Airtel Rs 189 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 189 prepaid plan comes with 1GB of data, 300 SMS, and unlimited voice calling. This plan bundles a validity of only 21 days. The daily cost of using this plan is Rs 9.

Read More - Airtel, Jio and Vi Cheapest 1 Day Validity Data Vouchers

Comparison and Verdict

The Rs 189 plan is effectively 34% more expensive than Jio's plan. In the long run, recharging with Jio's plan multiple times will save you a lot more money. Further, with Jio, you get one GB extra data over Airtel's plan. So that saves you from the need of recharging with a data pack in case your 1GB data is over fast.

Jio's 4G coverage is better than Airtel's throughout India, as confirmed by multiple Opensignal reports across India. Thus, in our view, recharging with the Rs 189 plan from Jio is a better deal for most people (for whom Jio's networks cover them well) than Airtel's Rs 189 plan. Both plans are available for customers in all the telecom circles of the country.