Jio eSIM: Cost and How to Get

Reliance Jio's 5G services are present everywhere. The 4G and 5G SIM cards are the same. There's no difference between them. But what's different from a physical SIM card is an eSIM. The Jio eSIM is available for customers throughout the country. eSIMs are not supported by every smartphone, but most phones today do support it. The best thing is that users don't need to share their ID with anyone for this. With eSIM, Jio says that customers get the benefit of priority activiation. This means that your eSIM will be active in no time. In fact, you can convert your physical SIM card into eSIM. This is available for both prepaid and postpaid mobile customers of the telco.









The eSIM of Jio will work on your phone, tablet, and smarwatch, depending on whether the product you have supports eSIM. Jio's website allows you to understand whether you can get an eSIM or not.

Read More - Jio’s Likely to Beat Airtel in ARPU Growth in Q1 FY26

Jio eSIM: How to Get?

Firstly, the eSIM from Jio is absolutely free. You don't need to worry about getting an add-on charges for any conversions either. You can upgrade your physical Jio SIM to an eSIM through this simple process.

Read More - Airtel, Jio and Vi Cheapest 1 Day Validity Data Vouchers

Just type an SMS saying "GETESIM<32-digit EID><15-digit-IMEI> and send it to 199. To further provide your consent, type "1" and send to 199. Within 10 minutes, Jio will call you through an IVR via this number - +91-2235072222 on your Jio number. Then press "1" on the call to give your final consent. After that, in two hours, your physical SIM card be converted to an eSIM.

You don't need to physically go to Jio store and submit any documents for this. Just note that your email ID should be updated on your Jio account for this to work.