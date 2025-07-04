Airtel, Jio and Vi Cheapest 1 Day Validity Data Vouchers

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have some pretty cheap data vouchers available for customers who are looking to get a boost in their data consumption. All of these companies offer multiple one day validity data vouchers. Note that this is not the service validity we are talking about. We are talking specifically and solely about the validity of the data vouchers. These data vouchers would only work for the users if they already have an active service validity plan. Let's take a look at the plans from Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea that come with 1 day validity.









Airtel Cheapest One Day Validity Data Voucher

Bharti Airtel users will get the cheapest one day validity data voucher for Rs 22. This data voucher comes with 1GB of data. There's no other benefit. Any amount of unused data would expire after the end of one day. Note that the day ends on the same day (midnight). So if you are recharging at 10 PM in night, then you just have about two for the data to be consumed.

Jio Cheapest One Day Validity Data Voucher

Reliance Jio's cheapest one day validity data voucher comes for Rs 19. This is slightly cheaper than what Airtel offers the plan for. This plan comes with 1GB of data too. It will also expire if the user doesn't consume the data in one day.

Vodafone Idea Cheapest One Day Validity Data Voucher

Vodafone Idea's cheapest one day validity data voucher comes for Rs 23. This is the most expensive in the list and expires at midnight on the same day. The validity is again just one day, as mentioned before. The 1GB data bundled in the plan will expire with the plan's validity if unused.