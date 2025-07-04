Sateliot Selects Alen Space to Build Next Five Satellites



Spanish 5G satellite connectivity operator Sateliot said it has entrusted the manufacture of its next five satellites to the Spanish firm Alen Space. The new satellites, scheduled for launch in 2026, are a key part of Sateliot's strategy to establish a global, dual-use 5G satellite connectivity network, serving both civilian and defence applications.

Built and Performance Upgrades

The satellites will be built at Alen Space's facilities in Nigran, Spain, and will feature substantial performance upgrades and increased payload capacity compared to the company's earlier models. These enhancements will support a broader range of services, including secure communications for critical operations such as territorial protection and emergency response.

"The new satellites, which will be manufactured at Alen Space's facilities in Nigran (Spain), include significant enhancements compared to the models already in orbit, enabling improved performance and greater payload capacity," the company announced on Thursday, July 4, 2025.

Pushing Toward a 100+ Satellite Constellation

With this move, Sateliot says it continues to implement its roadmap to deploy a constellation of over 100 satellites, fully developed in Barcelona and validated by 3GPP—the international telecommunications standards body—with the goal of delivering secure and interoperable global coverage. The company positions itself as a key player in Europe's strategic push for space autonomy and technological sovereignty.

The collaboration builds on an existing relationship between the two firms. Alen Space was also responsible for manufacturing Sateliot's first four commercial satellites, which were successfully launched aboard a SpaceX rocket in August 2024.

Strengthening Europe's Space Sovereignty

Sateliot currently holds contracts worth approximately EUR 270 million with more than 400 clients across 50 countries. On this foundation, the company projects revenue of EUR 1 billion by 2030, consolidating its position as a pioneering European operator of global 5G satellite connectivity.

"This project demonstrates that we are capable of building critical infrastructure from scratch in Spain," said Jaume Sanpera, CEO of Sateliot. "We have developed open, interoperable, made-in-Spain technology that not only meets global connectivity needs but also contributes to European technological sovereignty."

Guillermo Lamelas, CEO of Alen Space, added, "We are proud to collaborate with Sateliot on such an innovative and pioneering project, which will redefine the future of communications from Spain. This agreement acknowledges the quality of the work carried out on the first four satellites and strengthens our position as the most reliable small satellite manufacturer."

Commercial Launch in Brazil

In the last week of June, Sateliot said it is preparing to launch its commercial service in Brazil after recently obtaining a spectrum license granted by Anatel, the national telecommunications regulatory authority. Together with the Brazilian Association of the Internet of Things (ABINC), the company is promoting a hybrid connectivity model to help close the digital gap in sectors such as agriculture, mining, and logistics.

"The partnership with ABINC allows us to stay close to the market, listen to its needs, and demonstrate how our technology can solve real-world problems that are deeply rooted in the land and the daily lives of Brazilians. Brazil represents a major opportunity due to its scale, its challenges, and its drive toward digitalization in remote areas," explains Gianluca Redolfi, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Sateliot.

Billing Framework for NTN Services

Earlier in June, Sateliot had launched what it calls the telecommunications industry's first standardised billing framework for NTN connectivity in partnership with Syniverse.

In a statement on June 10, Sateliot said, "By integrating Syniverse's extensive experience in roaming and billing, Sateliot can offer seamless service to mobile network operators (MNOs) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) using GSMA's TAP (Transferred Account Procedures) and BCE (Billing and Charging Evolution) standards."

The agreement with Syniverse shows Sateliot's ability to ensure roaming interoperability and end-to-end service delivery across satellite and terrestrial domains, the statement added.

