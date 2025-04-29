Verizon Satellite SMS; Viasat Demos D2D in Brazil; KPN Expands Satellite IoT and More



Several players in satellite and telecommunications—Syniverse, Skylo Technologies, KPN, Viasat, SES, Gilat Satellite Networks, One New Zealand, Telesat, 4iG, and Azercosmos—have announced strategic partnerships and innovations in April 2025. These developments span satellite-based SMS, IoT connectivity, direct-to-device communications, in-flight broadband, and defence-grade solutions.

Check out the developments in detail below:

1. Syniverse and Skylo Partner to Enable Two-Way Satellite SMS Messaging for Verizon

Syniverse, a global mobile communications company, and Skylo Technologies, a non-terrestrial network (NTN) communications specialist, have partnered to implement two-way SMS messaging over satellite networks for Verizon. The partnership extends satellite connectivity beyond emergency services, supporting native SMS messaging over satellite for Verizon customers, Syniverse said on Monday, April 28.

Sky launched emergency messaging and location sharing for Verizon customers in 2024, with SMS messaging over satellite now available on select Verizon devices.

This collaboration allows mobile network operators (MNOs) to offer satellite-based text messaging without the need to alter their existing infrastructure, hardware, or network architecture. The solution integrates Skylo's non-terrestrial network (NTN) technology with Syniverse's Evolved Mobility for Messaging platform, which facilitates interoperability between terrestrial and satellite networks. By leveraging the Diameter protocol—commonly used in traditional cellular networks—the platform ensures reliable, scalable, and secure messaging connectivity.

Skylo utilises licensed Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) spectrum within globally allocated frequency bands, allowing it to provide satellite coverage in remote and underserved regions. This approach not only avoids interference between satellite and cellular networks but also doesn't require MNOs to share their terrestrial spectrum assets.

"Whether you're atop a mountain, miles off the coast, or reeling from an earthquake, a satellite network offers peace of mind in a time of need — but only if you can access it," said Andrew Davies, Chief Executive Officer of Syniverse. "Evolved Mobility for Messaging helps mobile network operators overcome interoperability challenges when integrating with Non-Terrestrial Networks like Skylo."

Skylo's VP of Engineering and Operations, Jerome Baccelli, emphasised the broader implications for global connectivity. "Our collaboration with Syniverse makes it easy for mobile network operators to extend the same technology used for terrestrial SMS to satellite communications. Skylo's standards-based solutions go beyond the air interface to include the entire cellular ecosystem."

2. KPN and Skylo Partner for Global Satellite IoT coverage

Skylo Technologies has announced Dutch operator KPN as its latest partner. The satellite services provider will work with KPN Wholesale on mission-critical communication in markets worldwide, to ensure connectivity even where gaps in mobile network coverage exist. Skylo said on April 21, 2025, that the companies aim to "set a new standard for continuous communication in IoT", helping KPN open up new business opportunities globally.

With advanced Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) technology, based on the 3GPP Release 17 industry standards, devices can seamlessly switch between mobile and satellite networks. This ensures an uninterrupted connection from the same device without the need for large, traditional satellite dishes, Skylo explained.

"Skylo is excited to partner with KPN to launch satellite-based IoT services across the Netherlands, and around the world while opening parts of the globe once thought impossible to reach. This collaboration will empower KPN's customers in sectors like agriculture, energy, maritime, and transportation with enhanced connectivity, improving business efficiency, asset tracking, safety, and reliability," said Paul Hanton, Global VP for Carrier Partnerships at Skylo.

3. Viasat Demonstrates Direct-to-Device Satellite Communication in Brazil

Satellite communications company Viasat announced it has successfully demonstrated its direct-to-handset (D2H) mobile satellite communication in Brazil. This demonstration, witnessed by local partners, government and telecom operators, showcased two smartphones connecting directly via satellite without relying on terrestrial infrastructure. This technology, using 3GPP NTN standards, aims to address the limited mobile coverage in remote parts of Brazil.

Viasat said this signifies the start of a new age of connectivity in the country where only about 18 percent of the geographic area is covered by cellular networks, according to Anatel data published in September 2024.

The demonstration focused on two primary scenarios in which D2D technology was utilised: direct-to-handset communication and data transmission for internet-of-things (IoT) devices in the agricultural and transportation sectors, with plans for expansion into additional markets.

Leandro Gaunszer, General Manager, Viasat Brazil, said: "It shows that reliable primary satellite communications over smartphones and IoT applications are far more available, opening the door for a future where technology will help build the bridge to the unconnected and make it available to a wider range of individuals and companies, regardless of where they are located. Our extensive L-band coverage and alignment of satellite technologies with 3GPP standards provide a strong foundation for introducing this groundbreaking solution to the country."

Viasat noted a GSMA Intelligence study suggesting potential global D2D revenues could exceed USD 30 billion per year by 2035. The large areas of Brazil without terrestrial connectivity represent a significant opportunity for MNOs, OEMs, and solution providers.

Viasat said it plays a key role in advancing open architecture standards-based D2D connectivity as a founding member of the Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA), a nonprofit organisation that brings together a wide range of industry players to promote mobile satellite connectivity on a global scale. The company also collaborates with chipset manufacturers and other connectivity providers to help enable D2D technology to become widely available in the coming years.

4. SES to Deploy Open Orbits Global In-Flight Connectivity for Uzbekistan Airways, Thai Airways

SES has announced it will be providing its Open Orbits global inflight connectivity network to upgrade the airline fleets of Uzbekistan Airways and Thai Airways' future B787 aircraft. Through its participating partners, the SES Open Orbits network is designed to provide internet speeds of up to 300 Mbps and is available on all production airframes, including line-fit offer and retrofit solutions tailored to the airline's requirements.

Uzbekistan Airways is set to integrate the SES Open Orbits network into its in-flight connectivity (IFC) services on its upcoming A321neo aircraft from 2026, according to SES's statement on April 8.

Last October, Thai Airways became the first Southeast Asian airline to adopt the SES Open Orbits network for its A321NX and B777 aircraft, with deliveries beginning in H2 2025. The national carrier of Thailand will also integrate the SES network on its future B787 aircraft, which will be line-fitted with delivery scheduled in 2026.

"We have seen a very good reaction in the market to our initial offering of MEO-GEO services, and we are very excited to see more airlines embrace our value proposition of a consistent and resilient service globally," said Andrew Ruszkowski, Global Head of Aviation of SES.

5. Gilat Secures Over USD 11 Million Defence Contract from UAV Company

Gilat Satellite Networks has announced on April 9 that Gilat Defense was awarded a contract exceeding USD 11 million for DKET 3420 terminals by a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) company. These portable satellite communication hubs are designed to deliver robust connectivity, scalability and flexibility for mission-critical operations. Deliveries are scheduled for later in the year.

"The DKET 3420 is a field-proven solution designed to meet the demands of mission-critical communications with high reliability and performance. Supporting multi-carrier operations with a scalable modem architecture of up to 32 modems, the DKET 3420 ensures efficient satellite utilisation," Gilat said.

"The newly formed Defense Division is firmly on track to meet and exceed the demanding expectations of our global defense customers, and this award is a testament to that momentum," said Gilad Landsberg, President of Gilat Defense.

6. One NZ's Satellite Direct-to-Device Service Surpasses One Million Messages Sent

One New Zealand said that in under four months since its initial launch, uptake for the One NZ Satellite TXT service, which utilises Starlink, has seen one million messages sent at no extra cost. The operator added that around 30 different handsets are now eligible, with more to come. The service has continued to expand eligibility adding more phones and expanding from Pay Monthly plans to include Prepay since launch.

Throughout the last few months, partner SpaceX has continued to launch Starlink Direct to Cell satellites that power the texting service, the company said.

"With over 500 Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capability now in orbit, we've seen a dramatic improvement in the time it takes for a message to send or receive through space. The vast majority of messages are now sent and received within three minutes, with most in a minute or less," One NZ said on April 23.

The company also said, "While the satellite network offers coverage like never before it also offers an extra layer of resilience in extreme weather events that affect power to the ground based mobile network."

7. Viasat Expands Multi-Orbit Connectivity with Telesat Lightspeed Integration

Satellite communications company Viasat has signed an agreement with Telesat to integrate Telesat’s Lightspeed low Earth orbit (LEO) Ka-band capacity into its multi-orbit network. This integration aims to enhance connectivity performance across Viasat's mobility and defence business segments.

The LEO capacity from Telesat Lightspeed will be integrated with Viasat's ultra-high throughput satellites to offer customers fast, highly reliable, robust and cost-effective connectivity services, the company said on April 7, 2025.

Those services will be backed by comprehensive Service Level Agreements (SLAs), promoting reliable broadband connections even in the highest demand geographic locations including hub airports, seaports, and other high traffic routes and locations.

Telesat Lightspeed is designed to be a highly advanced, flexible and resilient LEO constellation that is expected to enhance Viasat's ability to deliver its customers a superior, multi-orbit, differentiated broadband connectivity solution, the company explained.

“A very broad range of mobility customers in every vertical market, whether global or regional, are interested in multi-orbit solutions that are cost effective, offer assurances of high performance, and are resilient to intentional or unintentional service disruptions. By leveraging our own satellite fleet and its unique advantages, existing national operator partnerships, plus coverage and capacity from leading third-party satellites and constellations, our services are designed to provide customers with the essential capacity density, market access, speed, bandwidth and responsiveness they need," said Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO, Viasat. "Importantly, we have continued to innovate advanced multi-orbit resource management techniques to reduce costs and expand geographic coverage to better serve the unique needs of each mobility and defence customer."

8. 4iG and Azercosmos Sign MoU to Explore Space Industry Collaboration

4iG announced on April 24 the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between its subsidiary, 4iG Space and Defence Technologies (4iG SDT), and Azercosmos, the Space Agency of Azerbaijan. The agreement, signed in Baku during the Space Technology Conference – Central Eurasia (STC 2025), marks a significant step towards potential collaboration in the space sector between the two organisations.

The MoU outlines a shared interest in multiple areas within the space industry. These include cooperation in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Earth observation, mutual utilization of Earth observation data, satellite communications via geostationary orbit (GEO), and the installation and operation of satellite ground segments. Additionally, the parties expressed intent to collaborate on manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing (MAIT) of small satellites.

The agreement also paves the way for joint research and development (R&D) initiatives, innovation projects, and the implementation of educational and internship programs.