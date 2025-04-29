C3ntro Telecom Unveils 2,500-Kilometer Tikva Fiber Network Linking US and Mexico

New cross-border infrastructure delivers high-speed, low-latency connectivity between Phoenix and Queretaro.

Highlights

  • 2,500 km underground fiber optic network between Phoenix, Arizona, and Queretaro, Mexico.
  • AI-ready infrastructure with dark fiber and wavelength services up to 800 Gbps.
  • Unified SLAs across the U.S. and Mexico for hyperscalers, carriers, and cloud providers.

Global telecommunications and fiber infrastructure provider C3ntro Telecom has announced the launch of the Tikva Project, a 2,500-kilometer fiber optic network connecting Phoenix, Arizona, to Queretaro, Mexico. Designed with AI-ready fiber technology, multi-duct capacity, and a diverse, low-latency Pacific route, Tikva delivers a fully underground, redundant cross-border solution, C3ntro announced on Tuesday, April 29.

Construction Timeline and Capabilities

Construction on the Tikva network began in March 2025, with the project expected to be ready for service by the fourth quarter of 2026. The network will provide dark fiber and wavelength services at speeds of 100, 400, and 800 Gbps for hyperscalers, cloud providers, carriers, and enterprises seeking binational connectivity.

According to the company, this milestone marks the first project of its kind in over 25 years and positions C3ntro as the single provider delivering unified service-level agreements (SLAs) across the US and Mexico, while connecting key cities along Mexico's Pacific corridor.

The Tikva Project will include 29 intermediate landing points (ILAs/PoPs) in major cities across Mexico and the US, featuring edge data center capabilities. It will also introduce a new, diverse cross-border connection via Nogales, further enhancing regional resilience.

Driving AI and Hyperscale Growth Across Borders

"By connecting Phoenix, one of North America’s fastest-growing data center markets, with Queretaro, Mexico's leading data center hub, Tikva will enable seamless data exchange across two of the most critical AI data center regions in the world," the company said.

The project leverages hyperscale-class fiber construction with multi-duct capacity and a low-latency Pacific route.

"Tikva is not just a network; it's a symbol of hope and progress," said Simon Masri, President of C3ntro Telecom. "We are proud to have one of the world's largest hyperscalers already contractually committed, which underscores the confidence in our vision. With Tikva, we are redefining what's possible in digital infrastructure across Mexico and the United States."

