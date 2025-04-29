

Remote areas of Greenland have lost access to key satellite-based services, including internet, telephone, television, and radio, following a disruption linked to a major power outage in Spain, the island’s telecom operator confirmed late Monday, according to a Reuters report.

Tusass Services Disrupted

According to media reports, it was not only Spain, but also Portugal and parts of southern France that were affected by the blackouts.

Tusass, Greenland's state-owned telecommunications provider, said the disruption stems from a loss of contact with satellite equipment located in Maspalomas, Spain. The station plays a vital role in relaying communications to isolated settlements in Greenland.

"Right now there is no contact with our equipment in Maspalomas in Spain, which we are deeply dependent on to be able to supply customers in the satellite area," Tusass said in the statement, according to the report.

Extent of Impact Still Unclear

The extent of the impact and the number of residents affected remains unclear, but only remote communities relying exclusively on satellite connections have been hit.

The disruption coincided with a widespread power outage that plunged much of Spain and Portugal into darkness on Monday. Electricity has since been partially restored across the Iberian Peninsula, though authorities have not confirmed whether the blackout directly caused the Greenland service interruption.

According to the report, Tusass said it would investigate whether the disruption was related to the massive power outage in Spain.