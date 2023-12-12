Tusass Extends 5G FWA Services to Nuuk, Greenland



Tusass announced today that it is expanding the provision of home 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) internet services to Nuuk, the capital of Greenland. Customers in the region can now enjoy faster internet packages, facilitating quicker and higher-quality streaming. With Tusass' new home internet service, customers can experience download speeds of up to 80 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 20 Mbps.

5G Network Expansion

"Tusass, in collaboration with Ericsson and Netgear, now offers even faster connections and enhanced customer experiences in homes across Nuuk, Nuussuaq, and Qinngorput. Starting Tuesday morning, we are ready to transition to the new subscriptions, providing an improved internet experience," said Tusass.

Wireless Model for 5G Coverage

As reported by TelecomTalk earlier, unlike in other countries where fiber cables can be buried underground, building underground fiber cables is challenging and currently not economically viable in Greenland. Therefore, Tusass, the government-owned company, along with Ericsson and Netgear, has implemented a wireless model to ensure 5G coverage throughout the country.

Investments in Telecommunication Infrastructure

Regarding network investments, Tusass said, "Over the past few years, we have expanded our mobile network to deliver higher internet speeds over 5G in collaboration with our partner, Ericsson. Concurrently, we have made substantial investments in telecommunication infrastructure, including submarine cables and expanded radio chains, all contributing to faster internet delivery along the west coast of Greenland."

The company noted that users in Sisimiut, Maniitsoq, Narsaq, Ilulissat, Aasiaat, Nanortalik, Paamiut, Qaqortoq, and Qasigiannguit already have access to 5G services and can purchase faster internet connections. With today's announcement, high-speed 5G FWA arrives in Nuuk, a development awaited for one year since the launch of 5G in Sisimiut.