Ooredoo Qatar Launches Private 5G Connectivity for Businesses

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Ooredoo launches private 5G connectivity in Qatar, offering dedicated, secure networks for businesses. This unlocks faster speeds, lower latency, and new digital possibilities like smart traffic management and enhanced security.

Highlights

  • High-speed, low-latency private 5G network for businesses in Qatar.
  • Enables smart traffic management, video monitoring, digital banking, and more.
  • Supports IoT, edge computing, and AI technologies.

Follow Us

Ooredoo Qatar Launches Private 5G Connectivity for Businesses
Ooredoo has announced the launch of its private 5G connectivity service for businesses in Qatar, utilising the company's 5G network. Private 5G connectivity provides dedicated and secure connections separate from the public network, ensuring high security, reliability, faster speeds, lower latency, and increased reliability for new digital use cases.

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Launches First Private Wireless Network for Energy Sector in MEA

Digital Use Cases Enabled

In a statement, Ooredoo Qatar highlighted that digital applications like smart traffic management, video monitoring and analytics, and digital banking, not previously possible, can now be enabled through private 5G connectivity.

Business Network Infrastructure

Ooredoo Qatar said, "Private 5G connectivity is a game-changer for enterprises in Qatar, providing the high speed, low latency and highly reliable network needed to address new digital use cases and all business needs. With our private 5G connectivity solution, we are paving the way for digital transformation by revamping the network infrastructure for businesses in Qatar, so that they can confidently transform their services digitally and take advantage of the latest technologies to achieve their goals."

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Deploys World-First 50G PON Connectivity

Leveraging Fiber and Mobile Networks

The company emphasised the essential role of private 5G connectivity for businesses, allowing secure connections for devices, data, and applications, and enabling technologies like IoT, edge computing, and AI.

The service leverages Ooredoo's fiber and mobile networks, ensuring every site is connected via fiber and mobile 5G, preventing customer sites from being isolated from the Ooredoo network. Ooredoo emphasised that the new private 5G connectivity offers a highly reliable network suitable for next-generation applications.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

No benefit of these plans or extra validity. Jio already giving 23 days extra and best class services along with…

BSNL Yearly Plan Rs 2,999 Offers Extra Validity: Check Details

pratulk09 :

They are covering cities but have pockets within cities where there is no AirFiber coverage. I made a payment for…

Jio AirFiber Now Present in 500+ Cities and 25 States

shivraj roy :

Just like MINT mobile ,Orange etc in the USA? You mean we need more telecos which tie up with existing…

Telecom Sector of India to Get More Reforms: Report

Saket :

that name is none other than TATA GROUP

BSNL Subscriber Base Over the Last Decade

Saket :

To give you relevance, Market structure with just 2.5+ 1 govt player is really not good either for industry, nor…

Telecom Sector of India to Get More Reforms: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments