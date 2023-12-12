Ooredoo Qatar Launches Private 5G Connectivity for Businesses



Ooredoo has announced the launch of its private 5G connectivity service for businesses in Qatar, utilising the company's 5G network. Private 5G connectivity provides dedicated and secure connections separate from the public network, ensuring high security, reliability, faster speeds, lower latency, and increased reliability for new digital use cases.

Digital Use Cases Enabled

In a statement, Ooredoo Qatar highlighted that digital applications like smart traffic management, video monitoring and analytics, and digital banking, not previously possible, can now be enabled through private 5G connectivity.

Business Network Infrastructure

Ooredoo Qatar said, "Private 5G connectivity is a game-changer for enterprises in Qatar, providing the high speed, low latency and highly reliable network needed to address new digital use cases and all business needs. With our private 5G connectivity solution, we are paving the way for digital transformation by revamping the network infrastructure for businesses in Qatar, so that they can confidently transform their services digitally and take advantage of the latest technologies to achieve their goals."

Leveraging Fiber and Mobile Networks

The company emphasised the essential role of private 5G connectivity for businesses, allowing secure connections for devices, data, and applications, and enabling technologies like IoT, edge computing, and AI.

The service leverages Ooredoo's fiber and mobile networks, ensuring every site is connected via fiber and mobile 5G, preventing customer sites from being isolated from the Ooredoo network. Ooredoo emphasised that the new private 5G connectivity offers a highly reliable network suitable for next-generation applications.