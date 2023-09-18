Ooredoo Qatar Deploys World-First 50G PON Connectivity



Ooredoo Qatar announced that it has become the first operator in the world to deploy 50GPON (Passive Optical Network) connectivity, the 50 Gbps-capable fibre-based access connection for consumers. According to Ooredoo, the 50GPON technology, which has been adopted as the standard for evolution after 10GPON by the ITU standardisation body, delivers fibre-based access connections with speeds of up to 50 Gbps on a single connection.

Also Read: Ericsson and Ooredoo Qatar Sign Five-Year Extension to Their 5G Partnership









Unprecedented Connectivity

Ooredoo Qatar said 50G PON represents a leap forward, allowing users in Qatar to access high-bandwidth, latency-sensitive applications. This includes 8k interactive video applications, online collaboration tools, 3D cloud design, high-quality AI applications, and more, providing an unparalleled online experience.

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar to Rollout Fibre to the Room Technology

Bringing 50G PON to Qatar

Ooredoo Qatar stated, "We're proud to be the first operator globally capable of deploying such powerful technology, which aligns perfectly with our overarching aim of upgrading our customers' worlds. We have long had a strategic commitment to partnering with global leaders in technology and innovation, enabling us to leverage both our expertise and experience and our partners' capabilities."

"This latest launch is an excellent example of the benefits we, and our customers, enjoy as a result of such partnerships. We look forward to further enhancing our offering as technology develops ever further in the years to come."

Empowering Consumers and Enterprises

Ooredoo noted that 50G PON technology can meet the bandwidth demands of both consumers and enterprises. The initial deployment will target B2B customers and areas requiring high-speed connectivity, with plans for roll-out to consumers for high-speed use cases in the near future.

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Deploys Ericsson Smart Connected Site Solution for Sustainability

In another development, as reported by TelecomTalk, Ooredoo Qatar has announced that it has deployed Ericsson's Smart Connected Site solution to reduce its carbon footprint. The solution uses multiple sources of energy to reduce reliance on diesel generators and optimize energy usage.