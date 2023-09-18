EdgeUno Enhances Network Connectivity in Brazil and Mexico With Ciena

EdgeUno has upgraded its network infrastructure by deploying Ciena's Waveserver 5 and WaveLogic 5 Nano 400ZR technology, doubling its capacity and enhancing support for cloud services.

Highlights

  • EdgeUno has deployed Ciena's Waveserver 5 platform to improve its network performance.
  • Clients in Brazil and Mexico benefit from a more robust and scalable network.
  • EdgeUno leverages Ciena's edge-optimized Coherent ELS open line system for improved performance.

Last week, EdgeUno, an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider in Latin America, announced that it has strengthened its data center interconnect network by deploying Ciena's Waveserver 5 compact interconnect platform, which features WaveLogic 5 Nano (WL5n) 400ZR coherent pluggables. According to Ciena, this upgrade enhances EdgeUno's network capacity, providing better support for cloud services and on-demand solutions.

Also Read: Center3 Chooses Ciena’s 800G Technology for 2Africa Submarine Cable System




Empowering Digital Experience

According to the joint statement, EdgeUno's clients in Brazil and Mexico will now benefit from a more robust and scalable network. By adopting Ciena's WaveLogic 5 Nano 400ZR solution, EdgeUno has doubled its network capacity from 200G channels to 400G per channel.

This upgrade is said to have improved cloud service offerings and reduced the carbon footprint by optimising data centre space and lowering energy consumption.

Customer-Centric Approach

EdgeUno stated, "To provide the best possible digital experience and support bandwidth-intensive applications like high-speed gaming, cloud-based services, and live video streaming, we need the most innovative and reliable technology available. Ciena's WaveLogic technology plays a critical role in helping us meet our customers' digital demands and also supports our sustainability commitments."

Efficiency Through Innovation

Ciena said EdgeUno achieves twice the bandwidth per wavelength using its coherent technology, all while consuming a fraction of the power and space compared to the previous network technology.

Also Read: Virgin Media Ireland Teams up With Blue Planet for Full-Fiber Transition

Additionally, EdgeUno is said to be leveraging Ciena's edge-optimised, compact Coherent ELS open line system to reduce latency, simplify operations, and deliver higher-quality experiences to customers.

Ciena's optical technology not only aids EdgeUno in achieving this goal but also provides scalability and sustainability benefits crucial for future expansion.

