Virgin Media Ireland Teams up With Blue Planet for Full-Fiber Transition

Virgin Media Ireland is working with Blue Planet to automate the delivery of next-gen fibre broadband services. The Blue Planet platform will help Virgin Media to speed up the order to service process, launch new services quickly, and improve the customer experience.

Virgin Media Ireland has partnered with Blue Planet, a software solutions division of Ciena, to support its three-year transition to a full-fibre network from traditional cable services. As part of this transition, Virgin Media has chosen Blue Planet's intelligent automation platform to modernise its Operational Support Systems (OSS) stack.

Also Read: National Broadband Ireland Reaches 50,000 Connected Premises Milestone




Transition to Fibre Broadband

According to the official statement, this collaboration is set to support Virgin Media Ireland while transitioning from traditional cable services to an automated high-speed full-fibre broadband infrastructure. The partners have stated that with the Blue Planet platform as the foundation of the network and service automation, Virgin Mobile is able to deliver a better end-user experience and ultra-fast broadband connectivity for its customers.

Enhanced End-User Experience

"Blue Planet's zero-touch model-driven service fulfilment and strong DevOps ecosystem enable us to speed up the order-to-service process. From creation and update to completion or cancellation, we can easily launch superfast and reliable fibre broadband services. This strategically positions Virgin Media as a leading innovator in Ireland and improves our ability to offer the best experience to our customers," stated Virgin Media Ireland.

Also Read: Eir Invests 4 Million Euros to Transform Retail Stores Across Ireland

Deployment by Prodapt

According to the statement released on Thursday, the integration and deployment of the Blue Planet platform have been carried out by Prodapt, a Blue Orbit and Virgin Media network OSS implement partner. This collaboration enabled Virgin Media to quickly launch its 2 Gbps full-fibre broadband across Ireland in June 2023.

Furthermore, the Blue Planet platform offers Virgin Media a consolidated "source of truth" for both network and IT users, providing a real-time snapshot of the network's current state. Additionally, Blue Planet Orchestration enhances service velocity, bolsters service agility, and facilitates dynamic service delivery.

Also Read: Cordiant Digital Infrastructure to Acquire Ireland’s Speed Fibre

By embracing intelligent automation, Virgin Media is said to be in a better position to meet its goal of delivering faster connectivity across Ireland.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Expert Opinion

