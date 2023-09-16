Virgin Media Ireland Teams up With Blue Planet for Full-Fiber Transition



Virgin Media Ireland has partnered with Blue Planet, a software solutions division of Ciena, to support its three-year transition to a full-fibre network from traditional cable services. As part of this transition, Virgin Media has chosen Blue Planet's intelligent automation platform to modernise its Operational Support Systems (OSS) stack.

Transition to Fibre Broadband

According to the official statement, this collaboration is set to support Virgin Media Ireland while transitioning from traditional cable services to an automated high-speed full-fibre broadband infrastructure. The partners have stated that with the Blue Planet platform as the foundation of the network and service automation, Virgin Mobile is able to deliver a better end-user experience and ultra-fast broadband connectivity for its customers.

Enhanced End-User Experience

"Blue Planet's zero-touch model-driven service fulfilment and strong DevOps ecosystem enable us to speed up the order-to-service process. From creation and update to completion or cancellation, we can easily launch superfast and reliable fibre broadband services. This strategically positions Virgin Media as a leading innovator in Ireland and improves our ability to offer the best experience to our customers," stated Virgin Media Ireland.

Deployment by Prodapt

According to the statement released on Thursday, the integration and deployment of the Blue Planet platform have been carried out by Prodapt, a Blue Orbit and Virgin Media network OSS implement partner. This collaboration enabled Virgin Media to quickly launch its 2 Gbps full-fibre broadband across Ireland in June 2023.

Furthermore, the Blue Planet platform offers Virgin Media a consolidated "source of truth" for both network and IT users, providing a real-time snapshot of the network's current state. Additionally, Blue Planet Orchestration enhances service velocity, bolsters service agility, and facilitates dynamic service delivery.

By embracing intelligent automation, Virgin Media is said to be in a better position to meet its goal of delivering faster connectivity across Ireland.