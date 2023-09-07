National Broadband Ireland Reaches 50,000 Connected Premises Milestone



National Broadband Ireland (NBI) has announced that it has now connected 50,000 homes, farms, and businesses under the National Broadband Plan (NBP). With high-speed fibre connections now available to over 180,000 premises across all 26 counties in Ireland, NBI celebrated this achievement at a farm in rural County Cork.

"With 50,000 premises now connected, the number of homes, farms and businesses connected to the NBI network has doubled in the last nine months. Over 180,000 premises are ready to connect by signing up with one of our 62 retail partners, said National Broadband Ireland.

High-Speed Internet

NBI highlighted that customers who have been connected to the NBI network are experiencing minimum speeds of 500 Mbps, a transformational improvement, particularly for businesses and families with multiple devices online simultaneously.

In County Cork, one-quarter of the NBP rollout has been completed, with nearly 22,000 premises ready to be connected.

Government's Perspective

Minister of State with responsibility for Public Procurement, eGovernment and Circular Economy said, "The National Broadband Plan has seen a much higher take-up rate from Irish people than we had originally forecast. Because of that, we are now ahead of our original targets for the second year."

Partnerships

NBI said it is partnering with various retail partners, including Sky Ireland, to expand connectivity in rural communities and make ultrafast broadband available to underserved areas.

The company added, "We are looking forward to connecting more and more people as the NBI rollout continues to gather pace."