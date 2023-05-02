NBI Expands Fibre Roll-Out to More Premises in Ireland

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) has announced the commencement of construction to provide high-speed fibre broadband to more than 3,000 premises in the Cahir deployment area in County Tipperary, 800 Laois premises included in the Castlecomer deployment area, which covers towns and townlands in South Laois such as Abbeyleix, Durrow, Ballinakill and Aghmacart, 1,500 premises in the Feakle deployment area in County Clare and 2,800 premises in the Monamolin deployment area in County Wexford.

Ireland's National Broadband Plan

The project is part of the government's National Broadband Plan, which aims to provide high-speed broadband to approximately 559,000 premises nationwide, including homes, farms, commercial businesses, and schools. The plan was established to identify areas where commercial operators are not currently providing access to high-speed broadband or do not intend to do so.

Premises Connected and Investments

According to the statement, In Tipperary, there are about 31,000 premises, approximately 13,000 premises in Laois, 23,000 premises in Clare, and approximately 23,000 premises in Wexford in the Intervention Area (IA), which are set to receive an investment of euros 118 Million, euros 49 Million, euros 89 Million and euros 88 Million, respectively in the new high-speed fibre network. The rollout will allow residents to benefit from remote working, e-learning, e-health initiatives, and increased energy efficiency.

Having completed the Survey and Design phase of the project, NBI is now working on the deployments of construction of high-speed fibre. After the completion of the project, residents and businesses in the area will be ready to connect and order broadband from the NBI network. As part of the project, minimum speeds of 500 Mbps will be available.

NBI is encouraging people to check their eligibility and register for updates on the progress of works in their area by visiting nbi.ie.

Broadband Connection Points

The National Broadband Plan provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) nationwide. To date, 602 of these sites, including public BCPs, are now live. The public BCPs will provide free access to high-speed internet in the rollout area, and other BCP categories include schools and marts. NBI has already connected primary schools in the Intervention Area for educational access as part of the NBP.

Residents can visit the website to view BCPs across the country, including those in Tipperary. The plan aims to pave the way for rural communities to benefit from mobile working, e-learning, mobile banking, and digital tourism.