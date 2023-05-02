Connect Broadband Rs 699 Plan Offers High-Speed Internet with 13 Free OTT Apps

In today's digital age, having a fast and reliable internet connection has become a necessity for people working or learning from home. With so many internet service providers (ISPs) in the market, it can be challenging to choose the right plan that fits your needs and budget. That's where Connect Broadband comes in with its affordable and feature-packed plans. In this article, we will be taking a closer look at Connect Broadband's Rs 699 plan that offers high-speed internet and 13 free OTT apps.

50 Mbps Speed and Unlimited Data from Connect Broadband

Connect Broadband's Rs 699 plan is perfect for people who require high-speed internet for online work, streaming, or gaming. With this plan, users can enjoy a blazing-fast internet speed of 50 Mbps. The plan also comes with unlimited data, which means users can browse the internet, stream videos, and download files without worrying about data caps.

13 Free OTT Apps

What makes Connect Broadband's Rs 699 plan stand out from the competition is the inclusion of 13 free OTT apps. These apps include popular platforms like SonyLIV, ZEE5, ShemarooMe, Epic ON, ALT Balaji, Gaana, Playbox TV, Hungama Play, Discovery+, Fancode, and many more. These apps offer a wide range of entertainment options, including movies, TV shows, live sports, music, and more. Users can also make unlimited voice calls to any network across India.

Connect Broadband Regional Availability

It's worth noting that Connect Broadband is a regional ISP and currently offers its services in Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir. If you reside in any of these regions, you can purchase this plan and enjoy high-speed internet with free OTT apps and unlimited data.

There are many more plans offered by the company that you can explore. Connect Broadband is arguably one of the most affordable ISPs in India, but the unfortunate thing is that it is not present everywhere.