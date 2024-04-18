Nexfibre Reaches One Million UK Premises Passed Milestone

Partnered with Virgin Media O2, the company aims for further expansion, targeting 5 million premises by 2026.

Highlights

  • Nexfibre surpasses one million premises for full-fibre network deployment.
  • Collaboration with Virgin Media O2 enhances infrastructure and service reach.
  • Ambitious plan to extend services to 5 million premises by 2026.

UK wholesale full-fibre network operator Nexfibre has announced reaching a total of one million premises passed and ready for service (RFS) across the UK. This is up from 800,000 premises passed at the end of 2023, as reported earlier, and the company says it aims to deliver full-fibre network to 5 million premises by 2026.

Nexfibre

Nexfibre is a joint venture between Liberty Global, Telefonica, and Infravia, with the UK operating company Virgin Media O2 as its 'anchor wholesale tenant' and network construction partner. As reported by TelecomTalk earlier, Nexfibre is investing GBP 1 billion in the UK's fiber broadband infrastructure this year.

Milestone Achievement

The company says it is set to deliver its network to more premises than any other fibre provider in 2024, except for the incumbent, which will make it the UK's second-largest network provider in its second year of operations.

Rajiv Datta, Chief Executive Officer of Nexfibre, said: "It's thanks to the hard work of our team, our partners, and the commitment of our investors that we are able to mark this significant milestone on our path to reaching 5 million premises by 2026. And we're just getting started. We firmly believe that we are building a platform to foster sustainable competition in the UK fibre market, which will drive innovation for generations to come."

Lutz Schuler, Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: "The build program is delivering at pace and is underpinned by an ambitious plan that’s already extended fiber to one million new premises. In partnership with Nexfibre, we remain focused on driving scaled, sustainable competition in the full-fibre market and bringing the benefits of next-generation gigabit services to millions more homes and businesses across the UK."

The company has achieved the 1 million premises milestone within 14 months, Nexfibre said on Wednesday. Currently, Virgin Media O2 provides broadband services reaching speeds of up to 2 Gbps across the Nexfibre network.

