MLL Renews Network Services Contract With Royal Borough of Greenwich Council

The renewal of the contract, valued at over GBP 4 million for four years, will see MLL continuing the work which first commenced in 2017.

Highlights

  • MLL Telecom renews GBP 4 million managed network services contract with RBG.
  • Continued focus on improving connectivity, security, and resilience across 50 sites.
  • Permanent onsite support team embedded within RBG's IT department.

MLL Telecom, a UK-based managed network services provider, said it has successfully renewed its managed network services contract with the Royal Borough of Greenwich Council (RBG). The renewal of the contract, valued at over GBP 4 million for four years, will see MLL continuing the work which first commenced in 2017, MLL Telecom said on Wednesday.

Infrastructure Upgrade

Under the renewed contract, MLL will continue its efforts to enhance connectivity, security, and resilience across RBG's network infrastructure, spanning 50 sites. This includes a mix of wide area (WAN), local area (LAN), and wireless (Wi-Fi) solutions, leveraging both legacy xDSL copper and fibre technologies.




On-site Support Continuation

This means approximately half of RBG's estate is now receiving upgraded connectivity as part of the new contract, the company said, noting that the contract also includes continuing services of a permanent MLL network support team on-site, which is comprised of five engineers and one manager and which is embedded in RBG's own IT team.

Timo Bayford, Head of Technology for the Royal Borough of Greenwich, commented, "Our renewal of MLL's contract ensures the seamless continuation of their work in supporting and improving the quality and security of our WAN, LAN, and WiFi services. These are vital to the efficiency of RBG's day-to-day operations."

David Porter, Strategic Client Director, MLL Telecom, said, "We look forward to maximizing the performance of their network in the years to come and the exciting potential for introducing new technologies and services including managed security."

