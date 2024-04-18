Ucom Upgrades Mobile Switching for Network Modernisation



Armenian operator Ucom is upgrading its network in preparation for enhancing the 4G+ experience and the launch of 5G services. The telco said it is continuously upgrading its network to transition to 5G, and most recently, as reported by TelecomTalk in March 2024, Ucom started network modernisation for 5G readiness.

Also Read: Ucom Starts Network Modernisation for 5G Readiness in Regions of Armenia









Network Modernisation for 5G Readiness

In a recent development this week, the company has announced carrying out network modernisation on April 17, 2024. Under the network upgrade, Ucom said a Mobile Switching Subsystem will be replaced with a new one on the 2G network in the Armavir, Shirak, Lori, Tavush, Kotayk, and Gegharkunik regions.

Just earlier this week in April 2024, Ucom announced that it will carry on a similar network modernisation work in regions that are part of its network modernisation plans planned for this year.

Improving Network Quality

Part of this, Ucom said it will be upgrading the mobile switching subsystem (switching center) with a new one which will improve network quality for the subscribers of Syunik, Vayots Dzor, partially Ararat, and Armavir.

The company at that time announced that network upgrade works are happening in stages and there may be some disruptions to voice calls.

Also Read: Ucom Mobile to Modernise Network in Armenia for Transition to 5G

Ucom in March 2024 reported that it has received the first batch of planned shipments of radio modules which will be utilised to modernise a portion of Ucom's regional sites, enhancing coverage in those areas and extending LTE technology.