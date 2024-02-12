Ucom Mobile to Modernise Network in Armenia for Transition to 5G



Armenian operator Ucom has announced the initiation of a new phase of network modernisation for future transition to 5G, along with plans to expand and introduce an advanced TV platform. Ucom has signed agreements with Nokia for network upgradation and MediaKind for new television platform.

Network Modernisation

"Ucom has taken a bold step in all directions, making investments aimed at the company's next stage of development. It is important for us at this time to develop and modernise the network, introducing 5G-ready technologies. The modernisation will start from regions. This aligns with our strategy, which our team, our shareholders, our partners believe in," said Ucom.

Ucom has selected Nokia to upgrade its nationwide radio access network (RAN), improving performance and preparing for the future deployment of 5G services in Armenia. Additionally, Nokia will upgrade the core and IP network infrastructure of Ucom's fixed and mobile networks, enhancing the mobile user experience with faster data speeds and increased capacity.

This enhancement will elevate the user experience for both mobile and fixed services, resulting in an increased share in Ucom’s network to around 70 percent for Nokia.

Advanced TV Platform

Furthermore, Ucom, through collaboration with MediaKind, is set to introduce an advanced TV platform, extending beyond its current IPTV network. Ucom said this expansion promises a new and enhanced experience for both home and mobile subscribers.

"This partnership empowers us to deliver top-quality media content to Armenian subscribers. Our objective is to establish a next-generation television service in Armenia," said MediaKind.