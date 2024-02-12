Ucom Mobile to Modernise Network in Armenia for Transition to 5G

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Ucom is modernising its network for 5G transition and introducing an advanced TV platform through partnerships with Nokia and MediaKind.

Highlights

  • Ucom initiates network modernisation for future transition to 5G.
  • Partnership with Nokia to upgrade radio access network and core infrastructure.
  • Expansion of TV services with MediaKind for an advanced TV platform.

Follow Us

Ucom Mobile to Modernise Network in Armenia for Transition to 5G
Armenian operator Ucom has announced the initiation of a new phase of network modernisation for future transition to 5G, along with plans to expand and introduce an advanced TV platform. Ucom has signed agreements with Nokia for network upgradation and MediaKind for new television platform.

Also Read: Ucom Starts Mobile Network Upgrade for Enhanced Services in Armenia




Network Modernisation

"Ucom has taken a bold step in all directions, making investments aimed at the company's next stage of development. It is important for us at this time to develop and modernise the network, introducing 5G-ready technologies. The modernisation will start from regions. This aligns with our strategy, which our team, our shareholders, our partners believe in," said Ucom.

Ucom has selected Nokia to upgrade its nationwide radio access network (RAN), improving performance and preparing for the future deployment of 5G services in Armenia. Additionally, Nokia will upgrade the core and IP network infrastructure of Ucom's fixed and mobile networks, enhancing the mobile user experience with faster data speeds and increased capacity.

This enhancement will elevate the user experience for both mobile and fixed services, resulting in an increased share in Ucom’s network to around 70 percent for Nokia.

Also Read: Team Telecom Armenia Reports Network Expansions in 2023

Advanced TV Platform

Furthermore, Ucom, through collaboration with MediaKind, is set to introduce an advanced TV platform, extending beyond its current IPTV network. Ucom said this expansion promises a new and enhanced experience for both home and mobile subscribers.

"This partnership empowers us to deliver top-quality media content to Armenian subscribers. Our objective is to establish a next-generation television service in Armenia," said MediaKind.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

@TheAndroidFreak, Actually Band 40 has 100 MHz bandwidth (2300-2400MHz downlink). In most circles Airtel and Jio holds 40 MHz and…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

TheAndroidFreak :

Jio cannot buy 50Mhz of band 40. Only 80Mhz is available and mostly bought by Airtel and Jio. It's impossible…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

TheAndroidFreak :

Mmwave can give upto 5-8Gbps speeds with the spectrum Jio has. Jio has 20Gbps 5G speed cap. So these speeds…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Faraz :

Ping as high as 740 and 3k are concerning to me ( not just unsatisfactory ). But atleast Vi gives…

5G for Consumers in 2024, Does it Make a Difference

Faraz :

Before pandemic Jio did all things great and in favour of customers. After 2021 Jio is not very customer friendly.…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments