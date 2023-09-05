Ucom Starts Mobile Network Upgrade for Enhanced Services in Armenia

Armenian operator Ucom announces a phased mobile network modernization project to enhance user experience and prepare for 5G.

Highlights

  • Phased approach to improve user experience.
  • Temporary disruptions expected during the upgrade.
  • Ucom gearing up for a 5G-ready network.

ucom mobile network upgrade enhanced services armenia
Armenian operator Ucom, which offers fixed and mobile services, has announced plans to start a mobile network modernization project. Ucom has announced that the mobile network upgrade, commencing on September 4 in Yerevan's Kentron administrative district and partially including the Arabkir administrative district, will bring improved services to its valued subscribers.

Ucom Network Modernization

In an official statement, the General Director of Ucom revealed that this Network Modernization project will be executed in phases. While promising a smoother and more modern mobile experience by year-end, Ucom also acknowledged that subscribers might encounter temporary disruptions during the upgrade process, including reduced network coverage and communication interruptions.

"The work will be carried out in phases so that by the end of the year you will have a smoother and more modern human experience on the already modernised, updated mobile network of Ucom," announced Ucom last Friday.

5G-Ready Network

Ucom reassured its subscribers that they will receive advance notifications about upgrade activities in various Yerevan administrative regions. The company requests patience from its customers as it works diligently to enhance the network.

Ucom aims to deliver a high-speed mobile connection that will undoubtedly elevate the experience of its users while also upgrading the mobile network to be 5G-ready.

