iPhone 15 Available at an Attractive Price in India Now

Apple's new iPhone 15 series is now available at a never-before price in India. The iPhone 15 starts at just Rs 65,999 in India with 128GB of internal storage. The deal is available for consumers in India on Flipkart. There are five colour options and this time, there's no product red variant. Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 15 in a new colour very soon in March. Let's go ahead and take a look at the price of all the variants of the iPhone 15 available in India on Flipkart.









iPhone 15 Best Price in India

The iPhone 15 is available in five colours - Black, Blue, Green, Pink and Yellow. It is available in three memory variants - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The 128GB variant starts at Rs 65,999 only. The 256GB and 512GB variants will start at Rs 75,999 and Rs 95,999, respectively. Consumers can also take advantage of the bank offers that are brining additional discounts. With a Bank of Baroda card, consumers will get up to Rs 750 off. You can also trade-in your old phone against the new iPhone 15 on Flipkart.

iPhone 15 Specifications

The iPhone 15 is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chip and comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The refresh rate support on the display panel is only 60Hz. iPhone 15 comes with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor. For selfies, there's a 12MP sensor at the front.

The good thing about the iPhone 15 is that it comes with a Type-C port and now there's also Dynamic Island which Apple introduced with the iPhone 14 series. Apple calls the iPhone 15's design highly durable as it features a back glass that has color infused throughout the material. iPhone 15 is also splash, water, and dust resistant.