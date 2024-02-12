DoT Collected Rs 5326 Crore in License Fee from Telcos in QE Sep 2023

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

TRAI said that the YoY growth rate in GR, ApGR, and AGR in QE September 2023 over the same quarter last year has been 1.22%, 6.74%, and 7.43%. The pass-through charges increased from Rs 13,220 crore in QE June 2023 to Rs 13,425 crore in QE Sep 2023. 

Highlights

  • The Indian telecom sector's gross revenue (GR) for QE September 2023 was Rs 82,741 crore.
  • The applicable gross revenue (ApGR) and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) were Rs 79,747 crore and Rs 66,583 crore, respectively.
  • The GR increased by 2.28%, ApGR increased by 1.78% and AGR increased by 1.46% in QE September 2023 compared to the previous quarter. 

Follow Us

dot collected rs 5326 crore in license

The Indian telecom sector's gross revenue (GR) for QE September 2023 was Rs 82,741 crore. The applicable gross revenue (ApGR) and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) were Rs 79,747 crore and Rs 66,583 crore, respectively. The data has been shared by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) in its latest quarterly performance report. According to the report, the GR increased by 2.28%, ApGR increased by 1.78% and AGR increased by 1.46% in QE September 2023 compared to the previous quarter.




TRAI said that the YoY growth rate in GR, ApGR, and AGR in QE September 2023 over the same quarter last year has been 1.22%, 6.74%, and 7.43%. The pass-through charges increased from Rs 13,220 crore in QE June 2023 to Rs 13,425 crore in QE Sep 2023.

Read More - Airtel’s CEO has Given Clarity on their 5G Spends for FY25

License Fee Collection Rises 8.23% YoY

During the quarter, the license fee collection from the sector was Rs 5,326 crore, up 8.23% YoY from Rs 5,246 crore in the previous quarter. On a QoQ basis, the license fee collection grew by 1.53% for the government.

The spectrum usage charge (SUC) was Rs 836 crore during the quarter, about 40% less YoY.

Read More - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: the Battle of ARPU and Who’s Winning

Amongst the four telecom operators in India, Jio registered the highest AGR of Rs 24,217.13 crore with a 9.12% YoY rise. Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, registered the second-highest AGR of Rs 19,804 crore during the quarter imputing a 10.88% YoY growth. Vodafone Idea (Vi) stood in the third rank with an AGR of Rs 7,507.65 crore. BSNL's AGR grew 1.93% to Rs 1,966.44 crore while MTNL's AGR declined 16.35% on a YoY basis to Rs 168.69 crore.

The private telcos accounted for 81.67% of the total AGR for the government. As the tariffs go up and the gross revenues of the telcos increase, the overall revenue for the government will also increase. The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) also earns money through the spectrum auctions, which is now going to happen again soon in India.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

@TheAndroidFreak, Actually Band 40 has 100 MHz bandwidth (2300-2400MHz downlink). In most circles Airtel and Jio holds 40 MHz and…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

TheAndroidFreak :

Jio cannot buy 50Mhz of band 40. Only 80Mhz is available and mostly bought by Airtel and Jio. It's impossible…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

TheAndroidFreak :

Mmwave can give upto 5-8Gbps speeds with the spectrum Jio has. Jio has 20Gbps 5G speed cap. So these speeds…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Faraz :

Ping as high as 740 and 3k are concerning to me ( not just unsatisfactory ). But atleast Vi gives…

5G for Consumers in 2024, Does it Make a Difference

Faraz :

Before pandemic Jio did all things great and in favour of customers. After 2021 Jio is not very customer friendly.…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments