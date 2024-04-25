EX2 Technology and Navajo County Break Ground on 100-Mile Fiber Network Project



Omaha-based Infrastructure developer Ex2 Technology announced it has joined forces with Navajo County for the construction of an over 100-mile open-access, dark fiber middle-mile network infrastructure to expand broadband throughout Navajo County, Arizona. The Navajo County Board of Supervisors, along with eX2 Technology, joined Governor Hobbs and other government officials to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony of the broadband expansion project, eX2 Technology said on Wednesday.

Network Build Details

The network build will provide Navajo County with the broadband capacity to support Fiber to the Premises (FTTP) for homes and businesses. Additionally, it will interconnect with existing fiber networks in the region, as well as facilitate future connections to Phoenix, Arizona, neighbouring counties and tribal networks, and an I-40 corridor expansion to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"Recognizing the need for reliable, affordable internet and improved broadband offerings, the County commissioned a Broadband Strategic Plan in early 2021, and we're now excited to be working with eX2 Technology to construct a middle-mile fiber optic broadband system," said Navajo County Chairman of the Board Jason E Whiting.

Role of EX2 Technology

EX2 Technology will design, operate, and maintain the middle-mile network under a 20-year agreement. Furthermore, eX2 will serve as the county's exclusive commercialization partner, offering conduit, dark fiber, wireless, and other wireline assets to expand services throughout the region on a competitively neutral basis.

"This open-access, middle-mile backbone will serve as an economic growth engine for Navajo County, enabling access to high-speed internet for the region’s underserved communities," said Jay Jorgensen, COO at eX2 Technology.

Broadband infrastructure Investment

Navajo County reportedly received a USD 9.7 million Rural Arizona Broadband Development Grant from the Arizona Commerce Authority, combined with USD 10 million already allocated by the Board of Supervisors from ARPA funds, totalling a USD 19.7 million investment in broadband infrastructure.