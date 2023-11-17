eX2 Technology to Build Fiber Optic Network in Grafton County, NH

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Grafton County, New Hampshire is set to receive a major boost in its internet infrastructure with the construction of an over 200-mile fibre optic middle mile network.

Highlights

  • eX2 Technology initiates construction on a 200-mile fiber optic network for Grafton County.
  • The project aims to provide high-speed internet to underserved communities, businesses, and residences.
  • The initiative is expected to take two years to complete, facilitating last mile connections for service providers.

eX2 Technology announced on Thursday that the company will commence construction on a fibre optic middle-mile network in Grafton County, New Hampshire (NH), United States in Spring 2024. This initiative aims to enable reliable, high-speed internet access for community anchor institutions, businesses, and residences.

Also Read: Google Fiber to Bring Fiber Internet to Bellevue, Nebraska




Network Construction

eX2 Technology said it will construct and deliver an over a 200-mile fibre network infrastructure, connecting 24 underserved communities in Grafton County. This open-access network deployment, expected to take two years to complete, will reportedly allow service providers to build last-mile connections to homes and businesses, providing high-speed connectivity.

Grant Support

Additionally, eX2 Technology helped in securing a USD 12 million grant from The National Telecommunications and Information Administration's (NTIA) Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure program for the broadband project. Grafton County is contributing USD 5 million as a match for the project.

The official release noted that The Grafton County Broadband Committee recommended and the Grafton County Commissioners selected eX2 Technology for the design, build, and maintenance of the fibre optic network project in 2021.

Also Read: UScellular Receives USD 3.5 Million Grant to Expand Wireless Coverage in Nebraska

"At eX2 Technology, we understand the critical importance of equal access to high-speed internet connectivity," said Jay Jorgensen, Chief Operating Officer at eX² Technology.

"We're proud to have the opportunity to leverage our knowledge and expertise in network deployments alongside our commitment to fostering inclusive community growth through the advancement of technology."

Previous Deployments

"The company previously delivered a Hybrid Fiber to the Premise (FTTP) network architecture solution in the town of Bristol, NH, in September 2021 as part of the Bristol Broadband Now project," said eX2 Technology.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

