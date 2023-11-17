Elisa Expands 5G Network to 258 Locations in Finland



Carbon-neutral company Elisa announced this week that its 5G network is now available in 258 locations in Finland. The expansion includes Kinnula in the Central Finland region and Kihnio in the Pirkanmaa region. With this expanded network coverage, Elisa's 5G network now reaches over 90 percent of Finnish residences.

Elisa 5G in Uusimaa

As reported by TelecomTalk, Elisa achieved the 90 percent coverage milestone in September, with recent announcements stating that the 5G network covers nearly all residents of Uusimaa, reaching over 98 percent coverage.

Phasing Out 3G

The phasing out of the 3G network in Uusimaa during November will allocate resources for the expansion of 4G and 5G, reflecting Elisa's investments in these advanced networks.

Elisa highlights that its 4G network already covers more than 99 percent of Finnish residents, and the majority of users have transitioned to these advanced networks, leaving less than one percent of data traffic on the 3G network.

With the completion of the 3G phase-out in Uusimaa, Elisa says its 3G network has been removed from all of Finland. The operation of 2G and 4G networks will continue without changes, and their life cycle will be evaluated based on customer needs.

Fiber Optic Expansion

Earlier this week, Elisa also revealed an expansion of its fibre optic network across various regions in Finland, including South Ostrobothnia, Kanta-Hame, Central Ostrobothnia, Central Finland, Kymenlaakso, Pirkanmaa, Ostrobothnia, North Karelia, North Ostrobothnia, and Uusimaa.

Over 450 new areas are expected to see the construction of the fibre network in the coming years. Elisa emphasises that users can also access wireless broadband services on its 5G mobile network, offering a convenient and swift alternative to fibre installation.

In June 2023, Elisa announced that it would continue fibre optic deployments in Finland, investing EUR 200 million in the coming years.