Elisa 5G Network Now Covers 90 Percent of Finnish Residences



Finnish operator Elisa has announced the expansion of its 5G network. In its statement last week, Elisa stated that its new mobile network now offers greater network usage capacity and even faster mobile connectivity. Elisa revealed that its 5G network is now available in Parikkala, expanded in southwestern Finland with Aura, Mynamaki, and Ypaja covered by the new network, and in Tervola as the 3G network gets phased out.

Elisa 5G Launches in Parikkala, Near Russian Border

Elisa announced that this is the first time 5G is available in Parikkala, near the Russian border, for example, in the Kangaskyla region. Elisa stated that it will continue to develop the mobile network in Eastern Finland. The launch of 5G in Parikkala brings access to the 5G network to 248 locations in Finland.

Elisa 5G Coverage Expanded in Aura, Mynamaki, and Ypaja

Moving to southwestern Finland, Elisa has upgraded its 5G network coverage as follows: In Aura, the 5G network currently serves the city center area and will expand to the Lepoama area at the end of September. In Mynamaki, 5G will be available first in the center and will expand to cover Ruotsinpelto, for example, at the end of September. In Ypaja, the 5G network serves the center and its surroundings. With this expansion, Elisa's 5G network now covers 251 Finnish residence locations.

Elisa 5G Launches in Tervola as 3G is Phased Out

Elisa also mentioned that 5G is being expanded to Tervola as 3G is phased out. With this development, the 5G network is now available in 20 municipalities, and the majority of users have switched to 4G and 5G networks. The frequencies previously used for the 3G network are now freed up and reused for new-generation networks. Elisa confirmed that 2G continues to be operational in Lapland and elsewhere in Finland.

Elisa stated that to use the 5G network, customers need a device that supports 5G, and users must be in a 5G network area. When outside the 5G network, the service will be provided using the best possible connection. With these 5G network expansions, Elisa's 5G network now covers 90 percent of Finnish residences in 251 locations, delivering more efficient data transfer speeds and capacity than previous-generation networks.