Elisa’s 5G Network Covers Over 87 Percent Finnish Population

Elisa's 5G network continues to expand across Finland, with recent rollouts in Masku and in Uusimaa to Lapinjarvi. The new 5G mobile network provides residents and businesses with faster and more reliable connectivity, with increased bandwidth and faster mobile connections.

Also Read: DNA’s 5G Network Now Covers 86 Percent of Finland Population

According to Elisa, "With the expansion of the 5G network, a better Network now arrives in Masku and Lapinjarvi. The expansion of the 5G network is part of the company's ongoing efforts to provide high-quality mobile connectivity to more areas in the country. 5G technology has become common and is particularly useful for everyday activities such as remote work and study, live streaming, and gaming."

Energy Efficient than 3G and 4G

According to the company, 5G network is more energy-efficient than previous 3G and 4G networks, making it an attractive option for users who want faster connections without compromising on sustainability.

Also Read: Elisa to Shut Down 3G in Finland During 2023 in Phases

Experience Gigabit Speeds on 5G Network

Customers can enjoy gigabit speeds on mobile devices using 5G, or it can be used as a fixed connection for homes or small businesses. To access the 5G network, users will need a 5G-enabled device and a 5G subscription and must be within the coverage area. Those who are outside of the 5G coverage area will still be able to use their device with the best possible connection available.

5G Network Covers 87% of Population

Elisa's 5G network currently covers over 87% of Finnish residential areas, and Network coverage map can be viewed on the company's website. With the recent expansion to Masku and Lapinjarvi, Elisa's 5G network is now available in a total of 234 locations throughout Finland.

Also Read: Nokia Deploying 10G Broadband Network for Valoo in Finland

Elisa offers services to over 2.8 million customers, with Finland and Estonia as the main markets. Elisa is the market leader in Finland in telecommunication services and is a carbon-neutral company.