Nokia Deploying 10G Broadband Network for Valoo in Finland

Nokia has announced that it is deploying a high-speed 10G broadband network for operator Valoo in Finland. The deployment of this network includes fiber access nodes for the central office and Nokia's Altiplano broadband access controller with software-defined access networking (SDAN) capabilities. The new network will connect 200,000 homes in and around 30 cities by the end of 2026.

XGS-PON Deployment

This new network is powered by Nokia's Quillion chipset, which allows for XGS-PON deployment and is ready for 25G PON when Valoo wants to add more capacity. This chipset solution also reduces emissions and improves energy efficiency, resulting in a 95% smaller carbon footprint than traditional point-to-point solutions.

In a statement, Valoo stated, "With Nokia's advanced Lightspan multi-gig fiber broadband solution, we can provide our customers with the best possible technology there is in the fiber world. The solution enables us to deliver network connection to multiple customers using the same fiber and accelerate internet connections up to 20 gigabit and beyond. With Nokia's new Altiplano controller, we can bring advanced open access network solutions to the Finnish market.

"And last but not least, Nokia's multi-gig fiber has a 95% smaller carbon footprint thanks to its energy efficiency gains compared to traditional point-to-point solutions. We are the first fiber company in Finland executing Nokia's multi-gig fiber to customers, starting this spring."

Valoo's Focus on Fiber Broadband Access

Valoo, which is 100% owned by DIF Capital Partners, an independent infrastructure equity fund controlling over EUR 15 billion of investments globally, focuses on fiber broadband access and is undergoing large-scale fiber developments in the Finnish market. The company aims to provide its customers with the best possible technology in the fiber world and accelerate internet connections up to 20 Gbps and beyond.

According to Nokia, "With Altiplano controller, Valoo has laid the foundation for automation in the broadband access network, which is essential for operators looking to innovate with advanced digital broadband offerings while keeping their operational expenditure under control."

Valoo Finland

This partnership with Nokia and Valoo aims to bring high-speed fiber broadband to Finnish residents while keeping emissions low and energy efficiency high.

Valoo builds and operates 100% fiber-optic networks across the country. Valoo is the first fiber optic company to offer the opportunity to join the fiber network for free without cabling charges. In 2023, the company is determined to build more fiber optic connections than other operators have been able to build in a single year.