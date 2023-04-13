Telia Norge Introduces AR Technology to Improve Home Internet Experience

Telia Norway has announced the launch of its new augmented reality (AR) technology to provide personalized and enhanced customer service to its customers. The telecom company has partnered with the California-based startup, BadVR, to integrate its SeeSignal SW software, which measures and calculates WiFi signals for the entire room. The technology will enable Telia's customer service representatives to visualize WiFi coverage in a customer's home by converting the signals into physical colours, helping customers optimize their WiFi coverage.

Colorful WiFi signals

The technology, which is part of the Telia Personal Service, will be initially available only to customers in the Oslo area. As part of the pilot program, Telia will offer customers a visit from a service representative, who will help set up their TV and internet and provide training on how to use the equipment.

Augmented Reality Technology

With the new AR technology, the service representatives will be able to see the WiFi signals as physical colours, such as red, green, or yellow "poles" in the air. The colours indicate the strength or weakness of the signals in different parts of the room.

In a statement, Telia Norway said, the new technology would enable Telia to provide a unique and personalized customer service experience. The AR technology will assist customers with their challenges of poor indoor coverage, helping them find the best location for their equipment to optimize their net experience. Telia is committed to using new technology to solve customer problems and create the best possible network and customer experiences.

Present data from Physical world with Virtual Data

The use of AR technology is an innovative solution that combines data from the physical world with virtual data, such as graphics and sound. The additional layer of information expands the customer's understanding of their WiFi coverage, allowing them to adjust their equipment or location as necessary to improve coverage.

Telia Norway said, "With BadVR's software SeeSignal SW, the WiFi signals are measured and calculated for the entire room. This software, in combination with Microsoft's AR Headset Holo Lense 2 visualizes how the WiFi signals spread in the room. With these AR glasses, Telia can then see how the signals change when you move routers and Mesh solutions around. Customers will be able to more easily see the difference themselves and adapt to how the coverage depends on where in the apartment they are."

Telia Norway's pilot program with BadVR's AR technology is a significant step towards delivering a personalized and enhanced customer experience.