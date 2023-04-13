Equinix and Astra Form Joint Venture for JK1 IBX in Indonesia

Equinix and Astra have formed a joint venture to develop digital infrastructure in Indonesia, which will help companies in the country to develop their digital capabilities and utilise new technologies. The plan is to develop and operate an International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre in the centre of Jakarta.

Highlights

  • Equinix and Astra International have formed a joint venture to develop digital infrastructure in Indonesia.
  • The Indonesian government targets 30 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (UMKM) to go digital by 2024.
  • The joint venture will develop and operate an International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Jakarta called JK1.

Equinix, a global digital infrastructure company, and PT Astra International have announced the establishment of a joint venture (JV) aimed at developing digital infrastructure in Indonesia to facilitate domestic and multinational companies in accelerating their digital transformation.

The Indonesian government has set a target for 30 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (UMKM) to go digital by 2024, making digital infrastructure crucial to achieving the national digital transformation program.

Also Read: Telkom Indonesia to Integrate IndiHome Into Telkomsel

Equinix-Astra joint venture

The Equinix-Astra joint venture, with 75% owned by Equinix and 25% by Astra, combines Equinix's global digital infrastructure expertise with Astra's extensive experience in Indonesia. This collaboration aims to help Indonesian companies develop their digital capabilities and leverage technologies like hybrid multi-cloud, 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to the statement by Equinix Asia Pacific, "The joint venture with Astra is in line with Indonesia's commitment to accelerating digital transformation throughout the country. The collaboration aims to serve the Indonesian people with large-scale capacity to meet computing, storage, and edge data center needs, unlocking new opportunities for Indonesia's digital future."

JK1 data center planned for Jakarta's central business district

In the early stages, the joint venture will develop and operate an International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in the center of Jakarta called JK1, with plans to expand further in Indonesia. The eight-story IBX JK1 data center is expected to start operating in the second half of 2024, providing more than 1,600 cabinets and over 5,300 square meters of colon space after being fully ready.

Also Read: Equinix to Open New IBX Data Center MT2 in Montreal

Sustainability into Design

JK1 is located in the central business district of Jakarta and close to the main internet exchange. Sustainability is incorporated into JK1's design, utilizing innovative technologies such as Equinix cooling arrays to support commercial targets and the environment of companies in Indonesia.

Indonesia's colocation market

Indonesia's colocation market is estimated to be worth USD 1.2 billion by 2027, with large cloud service providers like Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Alibaba Cloud announcing the launch of cloud regions in Indonesia. Equinix and Astra joint ventures are well-positioned to capture the growth potential of this market.

