Colt DCS to Expand Data Center Campus in Hayes, West London



Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS) will more than double the capacity of the London Hayes Data Centre campus as the company has acquired land next to its existing site at Hayes, West London, to meet increased customer demand. The hyperscale and large enterprise data center solutions provider said this expansion will make the campus one of the largest in the UK.

Also Read: Colt DCS Plans to Open New Data Centre in Chennai, India by 2027









Capacity Doubling

Colt said the initial phase of the campus is being developed at pace and will consist of two buildings on the first site, providing 60 MW of IT capacity. Building work commenced last year, and phase one is expected to be completed in Q3 2025.

Colt DCS has now planned an expansion and has secured a second site adjacent to its current site, which the company says is a continuation of the current development and will more than double the capacity of the London Hayes Data Centre campus. The specifications of the planned expansion stage have not been shared in the official release.

Renewable Energy Focus

Colt DCS's official release said, "This will make the entire site one of the largest in the UK and will be Colt DCS' largest multi-building data centre campus across its global estate. Along with the purchase of land, Colt DCS has crucially also secured power, based on renewable energy, to deliver the capacity required for the new site. Colt DCS' expanded campus will be perfectly suited to support the growing demand for the capacity of large-scale, high-density AI workloads."

Also Read: Colt DCS Launches Its First Data Centre in India

"There is continued strong demand from customers for UK-based hyperscale data centers, driven by the continued growth in demand for digital services. To cater to the fast-paced world of digital services, customers require scale in their data center solutions. We are also excited to learn about the UK Government’s plans to take the digital economy to the next level in the global marketplace, and our expansion in Hayes will increase the UK’s capacity and capability in creating a vibrant environment for growth," Colt Data Centre Services said.