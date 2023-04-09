Norwegian Government Strengthens Control Over Data Centers

The Norwegian government has announced plans to increase national control over data centers in the country through new regulations in the electronics communications legislation. The proposed regulations will require all data center operators in Norway to register and provide information about their operations. They will also be required to comply with security requirements similar to those imposed on the telecom industry (providers of electronic communication services).

Balancing National Control with Industry Growth

The National Communications Authority will have an expanded role and responsibility under the new regulations. The government's goal is to balance the need for national control over the data center industry with suitable regulatory conditions for the industry's growth. In addition, the new regulations will ensure that the industry is regulated on par with other electronic communication infrastructure providers.

According to Sigbjorn Gjelsvik, the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, "Data centers are a crucial part of our digital infrastructure, and it is important that we have a good overview and control of these businesses."

"In order to ensure better national control of the data centres that are in Norway, we submitted a proposal for new data centre regulation in the new Electronic Communications Act for consultation last year. Data centers are part of our digital infrastructure and it is therefore important that we have a good overview and control over the businesses, says Sigbjorn Gjelsvik.

The Norwegian government has also proposed an electronic regulation to operationalize the new regulations. The proposal will allow for establishing rules that ensure information about data center operators and their customers, which can be accessed by the police and EOS services when there is a legal basis for doing so.

Emilie Enger Mehl, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, said, "The data center industry has not been regulated on par with other electronic communication infrastructure providers. However, the industry has grown significantly in Norway in recent years. Now the government is taking steps to ensure more national control over this industry."

Data Center Industry Contribution to Norway

According to the National communications authority, Nkom, "The data center industry contributes to strengthening the digital infrastructure in Norway, and in recent years has triggered the development of new submarine fiber connections to both Denmark, Great Britain and the USA. Several fiber connections have also been established within Norway."

The Norwegian Communications Authority has welcomed the government's plans, with Elise K Lindeberg, Director of Security at Nkom, stating, "We have a good dialogue with the industry players and look forward to working closer with them from a security and preparedness perspective."