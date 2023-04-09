Star Network Witnesses a Decline in Advertisers and Sponsors During IPL 2023

A new trend has emerged in the IPL. Advertisers are shifting their focus from TV to digital. While nearly 52 advertisers advertised on TV during a match in BARC India's TV rating last year, only 31 advertisers were spotted this year. This means that 40% of advertisers have turned away from TV broadcasting. In the previous IPL season, the number of advertisers who advertised on TV was nearly 100. It seems very difficult for TV to reach the figure of 100 advertisers this time. The number of sponsors on TV has also decreased, with 16 sponsors last year decreasing to 12 this year. Even out of these 12, one sponsor is associated from the third match.

Read More - Airtel and Star Sports Announce Collab Leveraging 5G for IPL 2023, What to Know

Companies associated with Reliance are completely missing from the list of advertisers. The reason for this is Reliance's company Viacom-18, which has obtained the digital broadcasting rights of IPL. Other major advertisers who have left television include Byju's, Cred, Muthoot, Netmeds, Swiggy, Flipkart, PhonePe, Myntra, Samsung, OnePlus, Vedantu, Spotify and Havells. Star Sports Network is broadcasting IPL matches directly on television in India.

Digital has taken over a significant portion of TV ad revenue. More than 125 advertisers have turned a blind eye to TV and made deals with Viacom-18 for digital advertising. Companies like Amazon, PhonePe, Samsung, JioMart, Uber, TVs, Castrol, ET Money, Puma, Ajio are among them. Advertisers on TV are decreasing, and it is evident that this will directly impact TV broadcasters' revenue. It is still time for the complete figures of IPL revenue to come in, as IPL grows, the picture will become clearer.

In India, Viacom-18 is live-streaming IPL 2023 matches on the JioCinema app. Viacom-18 acquired digital rights for live-streaming matches in India for a total of Rs 20,500 crores. The JioCinema app can be accessed for free by users of all telecom providers along with Jio subscribers to enjoy IPL matches.